Iran shakes with 152 earthquakes in a week

TEHRAN – A total of 152 earthquakes were recorded across the country in a week from November 8 to 14, according to the seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Statistically, 133 earthquakes with magnitudes smaller than 3; 18 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3 and 4; one earthquake with a magnitude between 4 and 5, and no earthquake with a magnitude over 5 have occurred in the country.

Among the provinces of the country, Yazd, with 13 earthquakes, experienced the highest number of earthquakes, followed by Fars and Khorasan Razavi, each with 12 earthquakes, North Khorasan and Semnan, each with 11 earthquakes.

Of the total quakes, one had a magnitude of 4 on the Richter scale, which occurred on November 10 in the Caspian Sea.

During the same period, three earthquakes hit Tehran. No earthquakes were recorded in Alborz, Zanjan, Qom, and Qazvin provinces.

A total of 6,272 earthquakes were recorded across the country over the past calendar year (March 2024 –March 2025), according to the Seismological networks of the Institute of Geophysics of the University of Tehran.

Out of registered earthquakes, 150 were more than 4 on the Richter scale; at least five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 4.5 occurred monthly in the country.

The Iranian plateau is located in a very seismically active region of the world and is known not only for its major catastrophic earthquakes but also for the disasters relating to natural hazards, especially earthquakes.

About 2 percent of the earthquakes in the world occur in Iran, but more than 6 percent of the victims of the world’s earthquakes during the 20th century are reported from Iranian earthquakes.

