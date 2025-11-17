Armenian Iranologist says media distort image of Iran’s treatment of Armenian heritage

TEHRAN – An Armenian expert on Iran said on Sunday that Armenian cultural heritage has been preserved and respected in Iran, but inaccurate media coverage has led to a distorted image of the country.

Vartan Voskanyan, an Iranologist from Armenia, made the remarks at an international Iranology conference held at the University of Science and Culture. He said much of the Christian world is unaware that Iranian authorities have safeguarded Armenian heritage and sought UNESCO recognition for key sites, ISNA reported.

“Inaccurate media information has created a wrong image of Iran, as if it is an extremist country,” Voskanyan said.

He said Armenians have had a continuous presence in Iran since ancient times, particularly in northwestern regions such as East Azarbaijan province. He added that Armenian settlement in the area dates back to before the birth of Christ.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the expert said a second Armenian community developed in central Iran, especially Isfahan, after Shah Abbas relocated Armenians from eastern Armenia during the Safavid period. He noted that the two groups differ in language and cultural history.

He said Armenians are mentioned in ancient Persian inscriptions, including the Behistun inscription, and remain one of the few ethnic groups continuously present since antiquity.

Voskanyan also highlighted shared cultural roots between Iran and Armenia that predate Indo-European history. He cited archaeological evidence, including finds from Hasanlu and Urartian sites in northwestern Iran, which he said could support cultural tourism.

He said Iran’s record on Christian-Armenian heritage contrasts with that of some regional countries. He noted that the Iranian government secured UNESCO recognition for the St. Stepanos Church near Jolfa and has preserved Armenian churches in Isfahan dating to the Safavid era.

“In Iran, this heritage has been kept with respect, and steps have been taken for its World Heritage registration,” he said.

The Iranologist further noted that the coexistence of Islamic, pre-Islamic, and Christian heritage in Iran offers potential for religious tourism rarely seen elsewhere in the Middle East (West Asia).

Glimpses of Armenian heritage in Iran

Armenian heritage in Iran reflects more than a millennium of cultural exchange, coexistence, and contribution. Armenians have lived on the Iranian plateau since antiquity, but their presence became especially significant in the 17th century when Shah Abbas I relocated thousands of Armenian families from the Jolfa region to Isfahan. These communities founded New Jolfa, which remains the cultural heart of Iranian Armenians and a symbol of their resilience and creativity.

In New Jolfa, Armenians built remarkable churches, schools, and charitable institutions. Among the most celebrated landmarks is the Vank Cathedral, known for its blend of Armenian architectural traditions with Persian decorative styles. Its frescoes, tilework, and manuscripts highlight a unique fusion of Christian iconography and Iranian artistic influences. The cathedral’s museum preserves rare artifacts, including early printed books and historical documents that chronicle Armenian life in Iran.

Armenians have also played influential roles in Iran’s commerce, crafts, and intellectual life. They were pioneers in the country’s early printing industry, contributed to music and the visual arts, and acted as intermediaries between Iran and Europe in trade and diplomacy. Despite maintaining their distinct language, faith, and customs, Armenians integrated deeply into Iranian society and were recognized as one of the constitutionally protected religious minorities.

Moreover, a major testament to their historical presence is the UNESCO-inscribed Armenian Monastic Ensembles of Iran in the northwest. This World Heritage site includes the St. Thaddeus Monastery, St. Stepanos Monastery, and the Chapel of Dzordzor. These ancient structures—some dating back to the early Christian centuries—showcase unique Armenian architectural forms shaped by regional influences. They remain pilgrimage sites and powerful symbols of continuity for Armenian identity in Iran.

Today, Armenian heritage is visible not only in monuments but also in living traditions across Isfahan, Tehran, and Tabriz. Festivals, cuisine, and the enduring use of the Armenian language testify to a vibrant community that continues to enrich Iran’s multicultural landscape.

AM