Qeshm to host digital export development event

TEHRAN – The managing director of Qeshm Free Zone Organization said the island will host a Digital Export Development event known as “Q-Gate” on December 16–17, as part of a broader push to strengthen Iran’s digital economy and expand technology-based exports.

Adel Peyghami told reporters that rapid global shifts in digital business models have created new avenues for value creation, and Iran must ensure it keeps pace with this transformation.

He said a dedicated conference on the digital economy will be held in Qeshm on National Research and Technology Day, reflecting the island’s longstanding role as a global hub for trade and exchange.

According to Peyghami, the event is one component of a cooperation agreement signed between Qeshm Free Zone and the National Cyberspace Center.

