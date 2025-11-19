Iran, Jordan warn Gaza crisis deepening as Israel continues ceasefire violations

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi have reviewed the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza and discussed the implications of the newly adopted UN Security Council resolution.

The two ministers held a telephone conversation on Tuesday afternoon, with the Gaza crisis and recent UN Security Council action featuring prominently in their discussions.

Both stressed what the urgent need to stop the ongoing killing and genocide of Palestinians and to ensure the Palestinian people’s full rights, including self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The UN Security Council approved a US-sponsored resolution calling for the deployment of an International Stabilization Force (ISF) in the Gaza Strip.

Adopted on Monday, the measure backs President Donald Trump’s Gaza initiative and permits the formation of a multinational peacekeeping contingent that would involve several Muslim-majority states, including Egypt, Indonesia, and Azerbaijan.

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas dismissed the resolution, saying it amounts to placing Gaza under international tutelage, fails to uphold Palestinian rights, and seeks to strip resistance factions of their weapons.

A US-brokered ceasefire agreement was reached last month between Hamas and Israel. The truce, which took effect on October 10, was intended to halt Israel’s two-year war in the besieged territory. However, Israel has continued conducting airstrikes, ground incursions, shootings, and mass arrests, repeatedly violating the agreement.

According to Palestinian authorities, Israel’s war since October 7, 2023, has killed more than 69,000 Palestinians, including at least 21,000 children.

The ministers also noted that the current ceasefire constitutes the first phase of the U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, with further stages expected to be negotiated later.

In addition to Gaza, Araghchi and Safadi exchanged views on ways to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

They also consulted on the IAEA Board of Governors meeting on Wednesday and the draft resolution introduced by three European countries regarding Iran’s nuclear program—an item expected to be a key point of contention at the session.