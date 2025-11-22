DOE calls for implementing regional action plan to save Caspian Sea

TEHRAN – Sediqeh Torabi, an official with the Department of Environment (DOE), has called for implementing a regional action plan drafted by five littoral states for the conservation of the Caspian Sea.

“It’s not just a scientific statistic, but a real threat to the economy, ecosystem, and social security of coastal residents,” IRNA quoted Torabi as saying.

The official made the remarks on Monday, November 17, while addressing a high-level panel discussion on the critical decline of the Caspian Sea. The panel was held on the sidelines of the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP30, which was held in Belém, Brazil, from November 6 to 21.

“No single coastal country will be able to manage the consequences of the crisis; a collective response is what is needed,” she noted.

The official also proposed the establishment of a permanent joint scientific institution for precise monitoring, modeling, and forecasting of fluctuations in the sea’s water level.

Integrated watershed management, fair water management of the rivers flowing into the Caspian Sea, and the implementation of collaborative projects to restore coastal wetlands and create alternative habitats for endangered species were among other issues raised by the official.

The high-level event, ‘Caspian Sea Level Decline: Joint Efforts Toward Preservation and Resilience’, was organized by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Tehran Convention Secretariat and concluded with the adoption of a Declaration, signaling a strengthened regional commitment to collaborative action.

In addition to Torabi, high-level representatives from four other Caspian littoral states, as well as the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), UN-Habitat, and World Meteorological Organization (WMO), delivered key speeches.

It successfully fostered crucial dialogue among the Caspian littoral states and international partners. The discussion underscored the urgency of addressing the transboundary environmental challenge and charted a course for future cooperation.

Climate action impossible without financing

On November 18, Torabi also delivered a speech at a plenary session, emphasizing the need for sufficient and predictable funding for implementing climate actions by developing countries.

Referring to the intensifying impacts of climate change in one of the world’s driest and most sensitive regions, Torabi said that frequent droughts, water scarcity, extreme heat, forest fires, as well as sand and dust storms have adversely affected Iran.

The official noted that Iran cannot support raised ambition in emissions reductions or new targets unless financing, technology transfer, and capacity-building for developing countries are fully and reliably provided. She said that ambition must be matched by the means of implementation.

Adaptation is a vital priority for Iran and other developing countries, she said, highlighting the need to strengthen early warning systems, protect water resources, and support vulnerable communities.

The indicators of the global adaptation target should be designed in a way that does not impose an additional reporting burden on developing countries, she stressed.

Referring to the Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respected Capabilities (CBDR-RC) principle, Torabi called unilateral coercive measures the main obstacle in advancing the climate action agenda, warning that these measures hinder developing countries’ access to financial resources, low-carbon technologies, and international cooperation.

The official went on to announce the country’s readiness for constructive cooperation to achieve a balanced, fair, and credible outcome, which will fairly promote adaptation, emission reduction, technology transfer, capacity building, and prevent politicization of negotiations.

