South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered a pointed message during Africa’s first G20 summit, declaring: “This G20 is not about the US. It’s about all the members.” His remark came as leaders adopted a declaration on climate change, renewable energy, and debt relief — despite U.S. opposition and boycott.

Washington denounced the text as “shameful” for recognizing the scientific consensus on global warming and attempted to block references to climate action. South Africa rejected America’s effort to downgrade the handover by sending a junior diplomat, calling it a breach of protocol.

Ramaphosa emphasized “overwhelming consensus” among members, underscoring Africa’s determination to lead. The adoption of the declaration without U.S. input highlighted Pretoria’s defiance and the global community’s willingness to move forward without Washington.

By insisting the summit was not about the United States, Ramaphosa’s words underscored a broader snub: America’s obstructionism was sidelined, and its absence became symbolic of declining influence in shaping solutions to urgent global crises.