Four in five affluent dual-passport holders and most young secular Jews want to leave Israel

A new Israel Democracy Institute survey shows a deep crisis of confidence inside Israel, with 27 percent of the population considering emigration, The Cradle reported Monday.

The figures include 30 percent of Palestinians with Israeli citizenship and 26 percent of Jewish citizens, revealing widespread disillusionment across communities.

Among Jewish Israelis, the numbers are even more stark in key demographics: 60 percent of young secular Jews say they want to leave, and the figure climbs to 80 percent among high-income Jewish Israelis holding a foreign passport.

Those with higher education, global-mobility jobs, or prior time living abroad show the strongest desire to exit.

Respondents cited cost of living, insecurity, political turmoil, and the sense of “no future for my children” as primary reasons for wanting to emigrate, with the EU ranked as the top destination. Family ties remain the main factor keeping many from leaving.