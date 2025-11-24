Araghchi meets dignitaries in Oman ahead of Muscat Forum

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi began a two-day visit to Oman on Sunday, where he was scheduled to attend the annual Muscat Forum and hold separate discussions with top diplomats and international officials.

The Muscat Forum focuses on strengthening mediation and diplomacy. This year, it was held in cooperation with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue -based in Geneva- and the foreign ministries of Oman and Norway.

For his first diplomatic exchange of the trip, Araghchi met with his Omani counterpart, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, on Sunday. According to an official readout posted on the Iranian foreign minister’s Telegram channel, discussions focused on bilateral relations and the exploration of avenues for enhanced cooperation in light of ongoing regional developments.

“They discussed expanding relations and cooperation across all mutual interests, with a particular emphasis on the economic and commercial sectors,” the readout stated.

The two officials also exchanged views on regional issues, focusing on the continued genocide in Gaza by Israel and its persistent warmongering and crimes against Lebanon and other nations in the region.

Araghchi concluded his remarks by expressing Iran's appreciation for Oman's efforts and initiatives regarding the Iranian nuclear file and outlined the latest developments on this matter.

In a post on his X account, the Omani foreign minister wrote that he discussed with his Iranian counterpart bilateral relations and emphasized closer cooperation in various fields based on mutual interests.

“Also, the sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, especially efforts to reduce tension in the region and support diplomatic channels to deal with crises. Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination and consultation between the two countries to contribute to establishing security and stability and supporting peace and development initiatives in the region.,” the post further read.

On Monday, Araghchi sat down with David Harland, the executive director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, accompanied by three senior officials of the organization, on the sidelines of the Muscat Forum in Oman.

In the meeting, the top Iranian diplomat condemned the U.S.’ aggressive unilateralism and the ongoing acts of aggression and crimes committed by the Israeli regime in the West Asia region.

The two sides also discussed international trends and developments, particularly the existing challenges and dangers facing international peace and security in light of gross violations of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

Araghchi stressed that confronting the U.S. and Israeli violations requires responsibility and effective action by all governments and the international civil society to safeguard the achievements of human civilization and protect peace and the rule of law.

Harland, for his part, outlined his views on the importance of strengthening diplomacy as the only effective tool for peace-building and the resolution of disputes.

Another meeting involved Hans Grundberg, UN's Special Envoy for Yemen. Araghchi and Grundberg spoke about the recent developments in the Arab country, with the envoy urging continued Iranian support for UN-led peace efforts.

The UN envoy briefed the Iranian side on the latest political and humanitarian developments related to Yemen.

Grundberg called for the continuation of Iran’s support for UN initiatives aimed at improving conditions and advancing the peace process in the Arab country.

During the meeting, Araghchi once again condemned ongoing Israeli attacks across the region as well as the continued blockade and sanctions imposed on Yemen. He warned that Israel’s violations pose serious risks to regional security and stability.