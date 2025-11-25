Iran come ninth at 2025 Deaflympics

TEHRAN – Iran’s delegation finished in ninth place at the 25th Summer Deaflympics (XXV Summer Deaflympics).

The Games were held in Tokyo, Japan from Nov. 15 to 25.

The ‘Lovers of Iran’ won 35 medals overall, including seven gold, 10 silver and 18 bronze medals.

Ukraine has retained its reputation as a deaf sports powerhouse at this year's Deaflympics. Ukraine topped both the gold and overall medal rankings (29-36-25) at the previous games in Brazil.

Individual Neutral Athletes (AIN) and the U.S. come second and third.