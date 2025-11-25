Iranian ambassador emphasizes promoting medical tourism with Tajikistan

TEHRAN--Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan Alireza Haqiqian emphasized the need to design a sustainable framework for joint cooperation and the development of medical tourism with Tajikistan.

According to ISNA, Head of the Iranian Health Insurance Organization Mohammad-Mehdi Nasehi, along with a group of senior managers of this organization, met and discussed with Iranian Ambassador to Tajikistan.

In this meeting, they exchanged views on ways to develop cooperation and create the necessary platforms, especially electronic infrastructure, in the field of health and medical insurance in Tajikistan.

Haqiqian emphasized the need to design a sustainable framework for joint cooperation and the development of health tourism.

In a move to enhance bilateral relations between Iran and Tajikistan, a visa-waiver program was implemented between the two nations and began in August 2024.

Based on a recent Memorandum of Understanding inked by the governments of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran, passport holders from both countries can visit each other’s territories without a visa for up to 90 days from the date of first entry, with a maximum stay of 30 days per visit, as reported by Khovar.

Initially, the visa-free initiative is available exclusively for travelers on Dushanbe-Tehran and Tehran-Dushanbe air services.

KD