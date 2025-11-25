Ardabil to present over 100 tourism investment opportunities at intl. forum

TEHRAN - Ardabil province is set to present 112 investment opportunities in tourism, handicrafts and related services at an international on Thursday, a provincial official said.

Jalil Jabari, director-general of Ardabil’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department, said the opportunities will be introduced during the Ardabil International Investment Conference, which is scheduled for November 26.

Jabari said the province is working to facilitate conditions for major tourism investment holdings.

According to organizers, the conference will be held on the sidelines of the Ardabil Expo 2025, which runs from November 26 to 28.

Last week, Jabari publicized that between 350 trillion and 400 trillion rials ($350 million to $400 million) have already been invested in tourism projects in Ardabil, with progress in some cases ranging from 20% to 70%. He said 90 projects are currently underway, providing an estimated 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Ardabil, located on a high plateau in northwest Iran, is known for its natural landscape, hospitality and long-standing silk and carpet trade. It is home to the UNESCO-listed Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble and attracts large numbers of visitors, particularly in summer.

AM