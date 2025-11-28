Over 1,140 Iranians among world’s 1% most-cited researchers

TEHRAN –A total of 1,142 Iranian researchers have been recognized among the world’s top one percent most-cited researchers in 2025, compared to 1,056 identified researchers in 2024, according to the Islamic World Science Citation (ISC) Institute.

The Ministry of Health, Treatment, and Medical Education (with 603 entries) accounts for 52.77 percent, and the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (with 427 researchers) represents 37.43 percent of the most-cited Iranian researchers, isc.ir reported.

Clinical medicine, with 446 entries, Engineering with 219 entries, Pharmacology and Toxicology with 163 entries, Chemistry with 140 entries, Neuroscience and Behavior with 115 entries, Agriculture Sciences with 100 entries, and Social Sciences with 77 entries held the highest shares of the most-cited researchers.

Three Iranian researchers have been among the highly cited award recipients.

Essential Science Indicators (ESI) data covers a 10-year period and includes bimonthly updates to rankings and citation counts.

Clarivate regularly publishes research impact metrics through the ESI, identifying top-performing research indexed in the Web of Science (WoS) Core Collection. Each journal indexed in the WoS Core Collection is assigned to one of the 22 research fields. Author rankings are calculated based on the citations received by an author in a 10-year period in each research field. Among all authors producing research in the same research field, those ranking in the top one percent by citations would be regarded as top one percent scholars.

Over 2,770 Iranians among world’s top 2%

Stanford University, in collaboration with Elsevier, has placed a total of 2,772 Iranian researchers among the top two percent of the most-cited scientists’ annual list, based on career-long impact.

This version is based on the August 2025 snapshot from Scopus, updated to the end of citation year 2024.

This work uses Scopus data. Calculations were performed using all Scopus author profiles as of August 1, 2025.

Scientists are classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields according to the standard Science-Metrix classification. Field- and subfield-specific percentiles are also provided for all scientists with at least 5 papers.

Career-long data are updated to end-of-2024, and single recent year data pertain to citations received during calendar year 2024.

The selection is based on the top 100,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 percent or above in the sub-field.

The career-long assessment captures the cumulative research influence of a scientist over their entire career up to the end of the previous calendar year (the end of 2024).

The ranking uses a composite citation indicator (c-score), which combines several bibliometric criteria to provide a comprehensive measure of a scientist’s sustained impact, focusing on quality and significance over mere publication volume.

The criteria used to calculate the c-score include total number of citations (NC), H-index (H), Co-authorship-adjusted hm-index, Citations to single-author papers (NCS), Citations to single or first-author papers (NCSF), Citations to single, first, or last-author papers (NCFSL).

The latest international data shows that the presence of Iranian researchers in the top two percent list of the world based on citation indicators continues to trend upward, indicating an improvement in the quality of the country’s scientific production.

The reputable “updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators”, which provides updated versions of scientist rankings based on standardized indicators, reported on September 19 that Iran has experienced an unprecedented growth in both one-year performance and scientific career-long indicators, IRNA quoted Peyman Salehi, deputy science minister, as saying.

Based on the report, the number of highly cited Iranian researchers in the one-year performance index has increased from 2,326 in the Iranian year 1403 (2024-2025) to 2,533 in 1404 (2025-2026).

This figure represents an increase of 207 persons compared to the previous year and clearly demonstrates the improvement in the quality and impact of the country’s scientific production in 2024, he explained.

In one-year performance, the medical field (with 853 researchers), and in career-long performance, the engineering field (with 287 researchers) has the highest number of Iranian most-cited researchers.

Also, the number of highly cited Iranian researchers in the career-long index has grown significantly from 1,018 in 1403 to 1,021 in 1404. A five-year trend analysis shows that Iran has achieved this remarkable achievement from 433 in 1399.

The single-year index focuses on the citations received by articles in a specific year.

