Japan ready to implement environmental projects in Khuzestan

TEHRAN – Japanese Ambassador to Iran, Tamaki Tsukada, has voiced his country’s readiness to implement environmental protection projects in the southwestern Khuzestan Province, particularly in areas related to water and waste management.

The environmental challenges, such as waste accumulation, water scarcity, and high sediment transport to urban and rural areas in Khuzestan, can be managed, Mehr News Agency quoted Tsukada as saying on Tuesday during a meeting with Khuzestan Governor General Mohammad-Reza Mavalizadeh.

Utilizing modern technologies and successful experiences in the environmental engineering field, Japan can provide sustainable, low-cost, and feasible solutions to improve the situation in the province, he added.

Environmental cooperation between Iran and Japan is among the top priorities of the two nations. Japan is ready to support collaborations in water resources management, pollution management, and recycling. The country welcomes active participation in sustainable development programs in Khuzestan province, the official further noted.

Japan supports national efforts

Over the past 10 years, Japan has made generous contributions to help Iran address environmental issues. The country’s financial aid has supported the implementation of different projects to restore wetlands and Lake Urmia.

In October, with the financial support of the Government of Japan, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) signed a cooperation document, aiming to help revive the drying Lake Urmia in north-western Iran.

Lake Urmia in West Azarbaijan province started to dry up in the 2000s. The lake was once the largest in West Asia and the sixth-largest salt lake in the world, with a water surface area of 5,000 to 6,000 square kilometers.

The signing ceremony was held during President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to West Azarbaijan, FAO’s website announced in a press release on October 23.

The document was signed by Reza Rahmani, the Secretary of the Urmia Lake Rescue National Committee, and Ali Nazaridoust, Officer-in-Charge (on behalf of the FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran).

Titled “Enhancing Restoration Activities in Lake Urmia through the Effective Use of Agricultural Water,” the initiative aims to promote sustainable agriculture and support the restoration of one of the country’s most vital ecosystems — Lake Urmia.

The Urmia Lake Basin plays a critical role in ensuring Iran’s food security and agricultural productivity. However, in recent years, the Basin’s water resources have significantly declined due to rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and unsustainable water use.

Recognizing the urgency of these challenges, FAO is implementing this project to promote integrated water resource management and climate-smart agricultural practices across the Basin.

The Urmia Lake component of the project will be jointly implemented by FAO and the Urmia Lake Rescue National Committee (ULRNC). It aims to scale up and operationalize improvements in agricultural water efficiency and productivity, safeguarding livelihoods and reducing pressure on water resources.

Through capacity development, the introduction of efficient irrigation technologies, and the promotion of sustainable farming methods, the project will help farmers and rural communities build resilience to water scarcity while contributing to the restoration of the lake’s ecological balance.

The project represents a strong example of collaboration between the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, FAO, UNDP, and the Government of Japan in supporting national efforts toward sustainable agriculture, water management, and environmental conservation.

MT/MG

