Tourism investors exempt from land use change fees, deputy minister says

TEHRAN-- Deputy Tourism Minister Ali-Asghar Shalbafian has announced the exemption of investors from paying land use change fees.

Speaking in the specialized tourism panel of the Ardabil International Investment Conference on Friday, he told IRNA that previously, paying fees, which were equivalent to 80 percent of the original value of the land, was an obstacle to the investment, but with the new resolution, tourism projects are exempt from it.

He explained the government's development policies in the field of tourism, adding that the campaign of not charging construction permit fees for tourism-related projects has also been widely welcomed in 13 provinces and more than 40 cities, and Sarein county in Ardabil province is a successful model and the initiator of this plan.

He listed the reduction of project start-up costs, including the Engineering Organization tariff, as other supportive policies being pursued by the government, adding that tourism investment is a cross-sectoral issue, and the government will fully support the private sector participation, environmental considerations, and the implementation of sustainable tourism policies.

He mentioned the granting of licenses for mixed tourism facilities as one of the important incentive measures in recent years, saying that the new model, with the possibility of issuing separate licenses for the sale of tourism goods, has been approved by the legislator.

Shalbafian said that 2,748 tourism projects are under construction across the country, adding that all job-generating projects in handicrafts, ecotourism, and tourism can be covered from various sources of facilities.

Referring to the important position of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage as the third agency in job creation, he emphasized that the job realization rate in the tourism sector has reached more than 90 percent in the past four years.

Shalbafian also announced the exemption of the import of tourism equipment from customs duties.

Respecting the support of domestic production, he emphasized that supporting the investors is supporting the future of Iran, and supporting investment in Ardabil is supporting the future of Ardabil.

The conference was held on the sidelines of the Ardabil Expo 2025 during November 26-28 with the presence of foreign and domestic economic delegations to introduce the province's capacities.

Currently, 1,415 industrial units employing more than 40,000 people are operating in different parts of Ardabil province.

Ardabil is located on a high plateau in northwest Iran, bordering the Republic of Azerbaijan and neighboring the provinces of Gilan, East Azarbaijan, and Zanjan.



The province, with 12 counties, is known for its natural landscape, hospitality and long-standing silk and carpet trade. It is home to the UNESCO-listed Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble and attracts large numbers of visitors, particularly in summer.

KD

