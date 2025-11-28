Melodies from Persia: Iranian music builds bridges of soul at Vietnam's cultural festival

TEHRAN- An Iranian musical ensemble graced an international cultural festival in Hanoi, Vietnam, a prestigious event featuring participants from over fifty nations. The prominent Vietnamese broadcasting channel VTV3, owned by the Vietnamese Television, dedicated a segment to this celebrated group, showcasing Iran's profound artistic heritage.

The program offered a poignant tribute to Iranian culture, eloquently describing it with the following words:

"Iran is a nation that carries the very emblem of the East upon its brow, with its music resonating as a defining feature of this ancient civilization.

Within Iranian music, every melody weaves a story, and the artist acts as a messenger, disseminating this rich cultural identity across the globe.

Its sounds are unique, enchanting, and mysterious, echoing from a deep, ancestral past.

Iran is the land of timeless harmonies and the cradle of a brilliant civilization that has endured for millennia.

Here, traditional arts like music are far more than mere entertainment; they are a language of the soul, articulating the narratives of its people, their beliefs, and the sublime beauty of nature."

During the broadcast, the group's leader sat for an interview with VTV3, offering insight into the diverse and intricate instruments of Iran. One of the musicians beautifully noted, "Music still has the power to connect hearts and build bridges, allowing our two nations to forge a deeper understanding."

The segment concluded with the host speaking to Vietnamese audience members, who were captivated by the performance and shared their heartfelt admiration for Iran's musical artistry.

MA

