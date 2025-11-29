Football shutdown in Tehran extended

TEHRAN — The suspension of football matches in Tehran has been extended for an additional two days.

Due to the ongoing severe air pollution in Tehran Province, and in line with the decisions of the Air Pollution Emergency Task Force, all provincial-level football matches have been canceled. The measure, approved by the Medical Committee of the Tehran Football Committee, aims to protect the health of players, coaches, referees, and match officials.

All formal and informal football competitions scheduled to take place in Tehran during this period are canceled and will be rescheduled for future dates.