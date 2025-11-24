Football matches in Tehran cancelled due to air pollution

TEHRAN - All football games that were to be played in the Iranian Professional League in Tehran were cancelled due to heavy air pollution.

Iran shut schools in the capital on Tuesday and Wednesday due to choking levels of air pollution.

The Iranian capital and several other cities have been hit by severe air pollution over the past week, forcing schools and universities to rely on remote leading.

Tehran has recorded only six clean-air days so far this Iranian year, according to the capital’s Air Quality Control Company, and more than half of days have been unhealthy for sensitive groups.