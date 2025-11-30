BRICS ‘best cities award’ secretariat set up in Iran

TEHRAN – The secretariat of the BRICS Award, Best Cities Experiences and Research, has been established in the country with the aim of sharing experiences, expanding collaborations among cities, and promoting urban diplomacy.

Holding the first conference on sustainable city management with the participation of 50 mayors from BRICS member states in the city of Shiraz is among the main goals of the secretariat, Mehr news agency reported.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Arseny Karyakin, the secretary general of the BRICS Association of Cities and Municipalities, said the secretariat will play a significant role in expanding scientific and executive cooperation as well as sharing experiences among cities of the member states. Iran has high capacities for the enhancement of ties between BRICS states, the official highlighted.

Mohammad Mojabi, an official with Tehran’s municipality, for his part, said that the main objective of the international award is to identify, support, and share successful experiences and influential research. The central secretariat is responsible for holding strategic annual courses, he added.

The first international conference will soon be held in Shiraz. Five mayors from each member state will be invited to participate in the conference, he added.

Originally composed of four members – Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2006 – with South Africa joining in 2011, BRICS, from 2024 to 2025, admitted six new members – Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates – becoming BRICS+.

At present, the 11 member countries represent more than 40 percent of the world's population, 40 percent of global oil production and exports, and 40 percent of global trade. For the participating countries, BRICS expansion means a vaster market, additional resources, including energy, and huge potential for investment.

BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities

The BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities is a voluntary coalition of municipalities, national associations of local authorities, cities, and other entities from BRICS+ countries.

It aims to enhance local self-government, coordinate member efforts in municipal management, and advocate for local governments’ interests on the international stage.

The BRICS+ Association of Cities and Municipalities fosters decentralized cooperation, knowledge sharing, and partnership development among local governments, promoting sustainable development and good governance. The Association was launched in 2024 in Kazan, Russia.

