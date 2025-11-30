28 Iranian universities in THE Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2026

TEHRAN – The Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings (ISR) has placed 28 Iranian universities among the top institutions worldwide for interdisciplinary science research, compared to 29 universities in the 2025 rankings.

THE ISR, produced in association with Schmidt Science Fellows, is the first effort of its kind to measure universities’ contributions and commitment to interdisciplinary science. THE ISR 2026 has ranked a total of 911 institutions from 94 countries.

Amirkabir University of Technology, with a global ranking of 99, is ranked first in the country, ISNA reported.

Shahid Beheshti University (147), Shiraz University (196), and Golestan University (351-400) ranked second to fourth, respectively.

Bu-Ali Sina University, Razi University, University of Kurdistan, University of Mohaqeq Ardabili, Urmia University, and Yazd University ranked 401-500 globally.

The ISR methodology consists of three pillars, each representing a stage in the life cycle of research projects: inputs (19 percent), process (16 percent), and outputs (65 percent). Each pillar is further divided into metrics to measure different aspects of that stage. There are 11 metrics in total.

This year, in response to university engagement and feedback, the interdisciplinary scope has been broadened to cover any research project that comprises multiple scientific disciplines, or one or more scientific disciplines combined with one or more of the following non-STEM disciplines: social sciences, education, psychology, law, economics, or clinical and health.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) claims the top spot for the second year in a row, and is again followed by Stanford University in second place, then California Institute of Technology and newly-ranked University of California, Berkeley in an all-American top four.

Latest rankings

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Asia University Rankings has placed 48 Iranian universities in the list of top universities in 2026, compared to 32 universities in 2025.

Published annually since 2009, the QS Asia University Rankings highlights the top universities in Asia each year.

University of Tehran (with a global ranking of 93) is placed first among Iranian universities, followed by Sharif University of Technology (ranking 142 globally) and Amirkabir University of Technology (ranking 169 globally), ISNA reported.

Iran University of Science and Technology (172), Isfahan University of Technology and University of Tabriz (212), Shahid Beheshti University (214), Shiraz University (241), Ferdowsi University of Mashhad (261), K.N. Toosi University of Technology (287), University of Isfahan (293) are ranked fourth to tenth.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026 has placed 101 Iranian universities among the top institutions, up from 85 universities in 2025.

Amirkabir University of Technology, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences, and Sharif University of Technology are among the top Iranian universities, with a global ranking of 351-400.

Iran University of Science and Technology, and University of Tehran are jointly placed second, ranking 401-500 globally. Shiraz University of Technology and Tehran University of Medical Sciences ranked third collectively, with a global ranking of 501-600.

Shanghai University ranking 2025 has placed six Iranian universities among the top 1,000 institutions worldwide, down from 9 in 2024. Tehran University of Medical Sciences and University of Tehran are among the top 500 universities in the world, ranking 401–500 globally. Tarbiat Modares University ranks 701–800.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences and Sharif University of Technology rank 801-900. Iran University of Medical Sciences ranks 901–1000. The July edition of the Webometrics world ranking has included 64 medical universities from Iran, unchanged from January’s edition, 11 of which have advanced in the ranking compared to the January edition.

Tehran University of Medical Sciences (485) is the only university ranked among the top 500 institutions in the world, Mehr news agency reported.

The Times Higher Education (THE) has included 34 universities from Iran among the top universities pursuing sustainable development goals (SDGs), up from 33 universities in 2024. Iran University of Medical Sciences, with a global ranking of 301-400, is placed first in the country.

Alzahra University, Kerman University of Medical Sciences, and Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences (ranking 401-600) are placed second. Iran University of Medical Sciences ranks 48th in good health and well-being as well as reduced inequalities, and 62nd in quality education goals.

MT/MG

