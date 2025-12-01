Iran gains technical assistance approval at Eurasia anti-money laundering summit

TEHRAN – Delegates at the 43rd plenary meeting of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG) approved a technical assistance package for Iran, marking a notable step in the country’s engagement with regional and international financial-crime bodies.

The meeting, held from November 24 to 28, 2025 in Minsk, brought together member states as well as observers from Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, Serbia, Cuba and Mongolia.

Iranian representatives participated in both plenary sessions and specialist workshops, taking an active role in discussions on strengthening regional cooperation and upgrading national AML/CFT frameworks.

One of the key outcomes was the endorsement of a program designed to support Iran in addressing identified gaps in its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing systems. The package includes technical exchanges, joint training workshops and specialized advisory support offered by EAG member states. Officials said the decision reflects growing confidence in Iran’s efforts to enhance transparency and align with global standards.

Alongside the plenary, a dedicated conference on the use of advanced technologies in combating financial crime brought together delegations from Russia, Belarus, the UAE and Kyrgyzstan.

Iranian experts presented domestic innovations in data analysis and inter-agency cooperation, which participants described as effective and replicable examples for the region.

The summit also featured the announcement of results from EAG’s annual competition for best financial-crime analysis, with Egypt’s National Bank taking first place and entries from Russian and Tajik banks receiving distinction.

Iranian financial institutions engaged in the event’s side activities, a move the Financial Intelligence Unit plans to expand in future sessions to deepen Iran’s professional footprint in regional AML/CFT cooperation.

During the closing session, delegations acknowledged Iran’s active participation across technical and regulatory discussions, noting its contributions in supervisory, judicial and operational fields. The meeting concluded with a collective call for stronger regional coordination and continued collaboration with Iran under the EAG framework.

