Indonesia aims to expand economic cooperation with Iran, envoy says

TEHRAN – Indonesia is seeking to deepen economic cooperation with Iran, with a focus on high-tech industries, investment and private-sector engagement, the country’s ambassador said during a meeting with the governor of Isfahan.

Roliansyah Sumirat said both countries, as developing economies, need to concentrate on strengthening domestic production and reducing external dependency. He added that Jakarta is ready to expand cooperation with Iran across economic fields, especially advanced technologies.

The envoy called for broader private-sector links and province-level economic exchanges, saying economic ties should not rely solely on central governments. He said increasing business-to-business cooperation would help unlock opportunities in technology, industry and investment.

Sumirat highlighted tourism as an economic driver and noted that Indonesia is working to promote travel through targeted programs, including curated tours for influencers and journalists. He added that joint economic events such as exhibitions, trade fairs and sector-specific festivals could further support bilateral commercial ties.

He also said Indonesia is working to implement cooperation agreements already signed between the two sides and will seek to add new economic proposals raised during the Isfahan meeting.

Photo: Isfahan Governor Mehdi Jamalinejad (R) and Indonesia’s Ambassador to Tehran Roliansyah Sumirat