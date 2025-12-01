Imam Reza (AS) Intl. Festival to showcase art, literature,  scholarly works

TEHRAN- The 22nd edition of Imam Reza (AS) International Festival is scheduled to be held in various provinces in Iran in April 2026, featuring a diverse range of cultural, artistic, and scholarly programs.

In the forefront of this significant event, the International Imam Reza (AS) Foundation welcomes artists, writers, and enthusiasts from within Iran and beyond to participate and create works that honor this revered figure, the organizers announced.

The festival’s call for submissions for 32 different programs has been officially announced, and the process of accepting artworks is now underway. This year's theme, “Iran of Imam Reza (AS),” aims to foster national and international cultural exchange and deepen the understanding of Imam Reza’s teachings.

The festival encompasses a wide array of activities, including poetry and literature competitions such as the international poetry, Arabic poetry, and Turkish poetry. There are also national contests for poetry and storytelling aimed at children and teenagers, promoting the literary talents of the younger generation.

In the performing arts sector, the festival features theater festivals, puppet shows, street theater, and dramatic writing competitions, providing a vibrant platform for theatrical expression. Additionally, digital and virtual programs like storytelling campaigns and social media initiatives are part of the festival’s offerings.

Visual arts play a significant role, with exhibitions and competitions in calligraphy, painting, sculpture, photography, and modern art. Music and sound arts are also celebrated through composition and performance contests that highlight the rich cultural heritage associated with Imam Reza (AS).

Academic and research conferences will be held to emphasize human excellence and promote cultural dialogue, with topics focusing on ethics, spirituality, and the teachings of Imam Reza (AS).

Furthermore, the festival includes special programs for students at universities nationwide, fostering scholarly engagement and educational activities. By providing a comprehensive platform for cultural dialogue, artistic expression, and academic exchange, the 22nd Imam Reza (AS) International Festival aims to deepen the understanding of Imam Reza’s values and promote unity and cultural growth across the globe. Participants and interested artists are encouraged to submit their works and join this grand celebration of Imam Reza’s legacy.

The Imam Reza (AS) International Festival is held annually in various provinces of the country as well as in several other countries.

This festival encompasses various fields such as articles, plays or screenplays, produced shows, stories, visual arts, books, literary texts, poetry, press and digital works, and radio and television productions.

It aims at promoting artistic excellence rooted in spiritual and cultural values, inspiring artists and audiences alike.

