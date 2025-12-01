Iranian animation “The Legend of Sepehr” wins top award at Tanzanite International Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian animated film “The Legend of Sepehr” directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi won the top award of the Tanzanite International Film Festival, which was held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from November 27 to 29.

Competing with works from China, the U.S., Russia, France, and Germany, “The Legend of Sepehr” grabbed the Best Feature-length Animation award at the fourth edition of the festival, Mehr reported.

“The Legend of Sepehr” is a sweeping animated adventure that blends mythology, humor, and heart in a vibrant feature-length epic. In a world where ancient tales breathe life into every corner, young Sepehr and his loyal cheetah companion Baboo set out on a brave quest to confront the looming darkness of Ahriman, a force determined to cast the world into eternal shadow.

Their journey begins on a peaceful island but quickly unfolds into chaos, wonder, and unforgettable encounters. From battling strange creatures to meeting eccentric allies, Sepehr and Baboo discover that courage often comes wrapped in laughter—and that even in the face of overwhelming darkness, a bright spirit can be the most powerful weapon of all.

A cinematic whirlwind of heroics, humor, and friendship, “The Legend of Sepehr” stands as a testament to bold storytelling and imaginative world-building.

A production of 2024, “The Legend of Sepehr” has so far attended several international festivals and won some awards, including the Best Animation award at the February edition of the New York International Film Awards (NYIFA).

Emad Rahmani, 36, is the CEO at Permanent Way Entertainment, a game and animation studio. He has managed and directed more than 20 projects. He has also published plenty of game screenplays and essays.

The Tanzanite International Animation Festival is an annual celebration of local and international animations held in Dar es Salaam.

As one of the premier animation events in East Africa, Tanzanite Festival aims to enhance the visibility and recognition of African animation, facilitating networking with regional and global studios and investors.

Established to promote the art of animation and its cultural impact, the Tanzanite Festival features red-carpet events, workshops, film screenings, panel discussions, art exhibitions, pitching opportunities to industry investors and producers, and an award ceremony.

SS/SAB