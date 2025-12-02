148 km of freeway to be inaugurated by late Mar. 2026

TEHRAN – The Head of Iran’s Construction and Development of Transportation Infrastructure Company said that out of about 200 kilometers of freeway planned for the current Iranian calendar year (began on March 21), 52 kilometers have already been inaugurated and 148 kilometers will be ready for opening by the end of the year (March 20, 2026).

Houshang Bazvand announced during a joint meeting with investors and project managers that the country is witnessing unprecedented acceleration in the completion and inauguration of freeway projects in the current year.

The deputy transport minister stated that by the end of the current year, a total of 198 kilometers of freeway will be inaugurated nationwide — a figure about 47 percent higher than the approved target.

EF/MA