Five Iranian movies will compete in 16th Baku International Film Festival

TEHRAN – Five films from Iran will compete in the 16th Baku International Film Festival, set to be held in Azerbaijan from December 5 to 9.

The Iranian participants in the festival include the feature film “Guardian of the Field” directed by Mohamadreza Kheradmandan and short films “Burial Permit” by Hashem Aliakbari, “The Mould” by Mohammad Reza Nourmandipour, “To Be” by Puya Mofid, and “Gharghalan” by Hamid Kermani, ILNA reported.

“Guardian of the Field” is about a retired wildlife ranger who is called to rescue a missing girl in a northern Iranian village, and the story goes viral.

In “Burial Permit,” a couple is about to emigrate when the husband’s mother dies. Instead of being able to mourn, they face unexpected rules and paperwork that make burying her a challenge. What should have been a time of grief turns into a struggle with bureaucracy, showing how even the final moments of life can be controlled by complicated regulations.

“The Mould” follows Reza, who faces challenges with his only son after the death of his wife, as he tries to raise his child in his own way.

The story of “To Be” takes place in an elementary school. After a teacher severely punishes a black student, the student develops a severe stutter and speech impairment. Doctors diagnose the issue as a result of psychological trauma. The student’s family obtains a legal warrant for the teacher’s arrest, and the teacher faces a difficult choice, eventually being forced to endure a similar punishment to escape legal consequences.

“Gharghalan” happens on a snowy day, when a midwife is going from the village to the city. On the way, a village man blocks her path and begs her to come with him to help save his wife and child from death.

The Baku International Film Festival was established in 2004 by the Young Filmmakers Center of Azerbaijan.

As the meeting point for young cinematographers, the festival gives a great beginning opportunity for creative people. Each author carries ideas and wants to share them. Such festivals are the platforms for sharing and self–affirmation. This festival combines high human values, artistic taste, and a cinematic approach.

Baku International Film Festival is the longest-running festival in Azerbaijan, bringing to the country films that have won awards and success at Cannes, Venice, Berlin Film Festivals, and the Oscar Award.

The goal of the festival is to review and discuss films, select the best ones and reach a wide audience, and familiarize local authors with international practices and trends.

