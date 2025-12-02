Cultural Heritage Ministry seeks national registration of Chenarestan petroglyph site

TEHRAN—Markazi Cultural Heritage Department is seeking national registration of historical site of Chenarestan petroglyphs in Delijan city, with the aim of preserving the cultural history and scientifically protecting this valuable heritage.

Hossein Mahmoudi, the cultural heritage chief of the province, announced the submission of the dossier of the Chenarestan petroglyph site to the Office for Registration and Preservation of Cultural Heritage, Miras Aria (CHTN) reported.

The national registration process for the historical site of Chenarestan petroglyphs has entered the planning stage in the National Registration Council after conducting specialized studies and field surveys, he pointed out. Stating that this site is one of the province's historical landmarks, he added that archaeology experts have conducted a comprehensive study of the existing designs, accurately recorded all petroglyphs, determined the boundaries of the site's expansion, and conducted the necessary comparative studies. This data shapes the main basis of the dossier, he said.

He clarified that the dossier was prepared after being reviewed and approved by the Markazi Registration Committee in accordance with legal criteria and procedures. It is hoped that this valuable site will be registered on National Heritage List with the planning and approval of the National Registration Council.

Mahmoudi continued that due to their antiquity, diversity of motifs, and cultural importance, Delijan’s Chenarestan rock carvings are among the sites whose national registration will play an important role in conservation, management, and research and tourism planning.

He emphasized that Markazi Cultural Heritage Department has been seriously pursuing the process of protecting the historical sites, and national registration of the works is an important step in preventing the possible damage and enhancing the status of the province's ancient heritage.

He concluded by noting that it is hoped that the national registration of this valuable site will provide the basis for a wider introduction, attracting specialized research, and developing cultural tourism in Delijan county.

KD