WATEX 2025, an opportunity to introduce new technology, attract investment

TEHRAN- The 21st Iran International Water and Wastewater Exhibition (WATEX 2025) commenced on Wednesday, December 3rd, at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground and will host water industry professionals for four days.

This exhibition, held with the aim of showcasing the latest achievements in the water industry, is recognized as the largest gathering of those active in the water industry. This includes industrialists, knowledge-based companies, startups, consultants, contractors, and senior managers, to facilitate taking new steps towards the development of Iran's water industry.

In this edition of the exhibition, participants are active in the fields of metal pipes and fittings, consulting, industrial valves, pumps and rotating machinery, contracting, industrial water treatment, dams and hydroelectric power plants, irrigation and drainage, water transmission lines, polymer pipes and fittings, chemicals, paints and coatings, domestic water treatment, domestic fixtures, leak detection, measurement systems and meters, and other related fields. This provides the opportunity to hold meetings between related businesses, introduce new technologies, and attract investment.

This year's exhibition has gained double the importance compared to previous editions due to the increased need for water productivity and consumption optimization stemming from a six-year drought.

The exhibition will be held with the goal of monitoring the latest trends, familiarizing with innovative solutions, and fostering synergy on the path to improving water governance and increasing productivity at the national level. It will host 150 domestic companies and 4 foreign companies from Germany, China, and Italy.

Making water economy attractive for investors

Speaking at the exhibition's opening ceremony, Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi emphasized that the water economy must be made attractive to investors to pave the way for their entry into this industry. He stated: "To achieve this, important technological measures need to be taken to make the environment attractive for investors."

The energy minister assessed water production and consumption as very important under the country's current conditions and added: "Despite the little rainfall that occurred, good storage took place, and it is hoped that the continuation of rainfall in the coming weeks will improve the situation."

Aliabadi welcomed those who have ideas for increasing precipitation and emphasized water recycling for optimal consumption, adding: "We welcome and support the ideas of all those who can help the economy."

Referring to the recent inauguration of 445 megawatts of renewable power plants, he gave the promise that more projects will be inaugurated by the end of the month of Azar (December 21st).

The energy minister said: "Iran has now rightly become a major workshop in the development of water and electricity projects."

MA