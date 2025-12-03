Kharanaq historical fortress restored

TEHRAN – A restoration work on the historic Kharanaq fortress in Ardakan county, central Iran, has been completed, provincial authorities said on Tuesday.

The project focused on structural reinforcement and conservation of the centuries-old adobe complex, CHTN reported.

Local officials said the contracted project concentrated on preventive measures to halt further erosion. Work included restoring the fortress watchtower, applying mud-plaster coatings and repairing roof drains to improve the site’s physical stability and protection.

Kharanaq fortress is named after the nearby village located in a remote valley about 70 km north of Yazd. Some parts of Kharanaq date back about 4,000 years, while many of its deteriorated adobe structures that attract visitors are estimated to be around 1,000 years old, according to local sources.

The abandoned settlement contains a network of alleys, tunnels and rooms, as well as structures such as a small mosque, a shaking minaret and an old caravanserai that once served traders and pilgrims.

