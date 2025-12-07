Rainfall drops by over 88% in long term

TEHRAN – Since the beginning of the current water year, September 23, until December 5, a total of 4.7 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the country, indicating an 88.4-percent decline from the long-term figure of 40.2 mm, according to the Meteorological Organization.

Data show that from November 22 to December 5, the recorded precipitation amounted to 0.8 mm, which is 94.1 percent less than the long-term recorded amount, 13.2 mm, ISNA reported.

From November 29 to December 5, the country received 0.7 mm of rainfall, a decrease of 87.5 percent compared to the 6 mm of rain recorded in the long term.

Rainfall in all provinces has been less than normal. Bushehr has recorded the lowest amount of rainfall, receiving 100 percent less rain than normal; 21 other provinces had received 91 percent less rain.

Tehran province is also among the provinces that have experienced a significant decline in precipitation. Tehran’s long-term average rainfall stands at 55.9 mm, while in the current water year, it has only received an average of 2.2 mm, which indicates a 96-percent reduction.

The country is grappling with one of the most intense and unprecedented drought events recorded in history. However, precipitations are expected to increase from December 7 on. In the first two months of winter, rainfall is forecast to be normal and higher than last year’s amount.

According to the head of the Meteorological Organization, Ahad Vazifeh, water tension will continue despite projected normal rainfall in winter.

In the past Iranian year (March 2023 – March 2024), precipitation was 50 to 75 percent below normal in the southern parts of the country.

Over the past five years, the country has experienced consecutive droughts. Due to the significant reduction in autumn, winter, and spring rainfall, the previous water year (September 22, 2024 – September 22, 2025) was one of the exceptional drought years of Iran; it came to an end with 142.3 mm of precipitation, showing a 39.4 percent drop compared to the long-term figure of 234.9 mm, Vazife said in September.

During the last month of the summer, 4.1 mm of rainfall was registered across the country, which has decreased by 2.5 percent compared to the long-term figure of 4.2 mm.

Throughout the summer, recorded rainfall amounted to 8 mm, showing a 27.9 percent decline in comparison to the long-term figure of 11.1 mm.

According to official statistics, groundwater levels and dams’ storage have noticeably dropped, and water stress is being felt more than ever in densely populated areas, threatening water security, increasing the likelihood of land subsidence, and intensifying drought.

Iran is facing an unprecedented water crisis that threatens not only its agricultural sector but also regional stability and global food markets.

MT/MG