Iran, India discuss expanding cultural heritage cooperation

TEHRAN – Ali Darabi, Iran’s deputy minister for cultural heritage, has met with Vivek Agarwal, India’s deputy minister of culture, in New Delhi to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

The meeting, attended by Iran’s ambassador to India, Mohammad Fath’ali, focused on cooperation in areas including conservation, museum exchanges and joint initiatives within UNESCO frameworks, according to Miras Aria.

In addition, the officials also discussed the establishment of a joint working group to strengthen cooperation in cultural heritage and to organize specialized workshops aimed at exchanging expertise, particularly in the restoration and protection of historical monuments.

Plans for joint museum exhibitions were also reviewed, including proposals for an exhibition of Iranian artefacts in India and an exhibition of Indian artefacts in Iran.

Officials further examined the possibility of pursuing joint nominations for inscription on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

According to Miras Aria, both sides described the talks as positive and constructive and agreed to form a joint working group to coordinate follow-up measures and implement agreed initiatives.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in the Indian capital.

During the session, Ayeneh-Kari--the traditional art of mirror-work in Persian architecture--was inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. According to the nomination file, the art involves decorating architectural surfaces with cut and shaped mirror pieces arranged in geometric or organic patterns to reflect light.

AM