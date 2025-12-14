How Carnet de Passage eases land travel in Iran

TEHRAN — The Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran (TACI) says the issuance of the Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) has created new opportunities for international land travel by simplifying border procedures for vehicles.

Hourivash Askari, director of TACI’s International Documents Office, told ILNA that the CPD functions as an international “passport” for vehicles, allowing personal and commercial cars to temporarily enter foreign countries without the need to pay heavy cash deposits at borders.

She said the CPD offers five main advantages: eliminating costly customs guarantees, removing the need for intermediaries and brokers at borders, accelerating traffic clearance procedures, providing international legal security under the supervision of the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), and ensuring financial transparency by preventing excessive currency outflow.

According to Askari, TACI has begun negotiations with neighboring countries to expand the use of the carnet. She said a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Iraqi Automobile and Touring Association, enabling vehicles carrying a CPD to travel temporarily between Iran and Iraq.

She added that a separate agreement has been concluded between the Armenian Automobile Federation and a private Iranian company to issue and accept CPDs for Armenian vehicles, facilitating land travel between the two countries for tourists and business travelers.

Askari said Iran’s proposal to implement the Carnet de Passage system among member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) has been approved. If fully implemented, she noted, the system would significantly ease regional land travel. She added that similar arrangements are expected to be launched between Iran and Georgia in the near future.

TACI has described the requirements for obtaining a CPD as straightforward, aiming to make border crossings easier for tourists. Applicants must present customs and vehicle ownership documents, including proof of ownership, a valid exit permit, transit plates, a passport, and an international driving license.

The document is currently issued at TACI’s central office in Tehran as well as at border crossings and designated service points.

Under existing regulations, vehicles traveling with a CPD may only enter destination countries temporarily. For instance, foreign vehicles entering Iran from Turkey, Pakistan, Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Iraq are generally permitted to stay for up to three months. Askari noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) may shorten this period upon arrival, depending on specific conditions.

She said the CPD could help streamline land travel for pilgrims and tourists, particularly on routes to neighboring countries, by reducing costs and delays at border crossings. This, she added, could give a boost to regional land tourism and transit.

Askari emphasized that entry and exit of vehicles must be officially registered with customs stamps, which serve as the sole legal proof that a vehicle has exited the destination country. Failure to obtain these stamps, she warned, can lead to serious problems for travelers.

She also advised motorists planning to travel abroad by private car to check entry regulations and border requirements of their destination countries in advance, noting that some countries only allow entry with a carnet.

Facilitating international travel by private vehicle is among TACI’s key initiatives, Askari said, adding that proper promotion, public awareness, and institutional support could turn the Carnet de Passage into a model for safe, transparent, and modern international land travel.

