TEHRAN – In one of the most pivotal junctures of global politics in this decade, Israel’s war on Gaza has emerged not merely as a humanitarian catastrophe, but as a historical mirror reflecting the precipitous collapse of legitimacy for traditional international powers.

Credible reports from Western sources indicate that this transformation is unfolding with unprecedented velocity across global public opinion—a shift that transcends regional boundaries and directly challenges the hegemonic structures of world politics.

The genesis of this transformation lies in the reality that public perceptions of Israel and the United States—the two primary protagonists in this crisis—have undergone profound and enduring shifts worldwide.

According to recent polls, public support for Israel in major European nations—ranging from Germany and France to Spain and Italy—has plummeted to its lowest level in the history of such tracking. Only 13% to 21% of respondents express a favorable view of the regime, while a staggering 63% to 70% maintain a negative perspective.

This erosion of support is not a simple reflex to distressing media imagery. Rather, this collapse signifies a deep-seated public reevaluation regarding the very nature of political legitimacy, human rights, and the role of the state within the international system.

The European public is now effectively questioning whether the unconditional governmental endorsement of violent actions can ever serve as a foundation for political and moral authority. The empirical data provide a resounding answer in the negative.

This trend of shifting attitudes is equally evident in other corners of the globe. International surveys reveal that more than half of the population in numerous countries holds an unfavorable view of Israel, with these figures reaching unprecedented heights in nations such as Turkey, Indonesia, Japan, and Sweden.

Even in the United States, traditionally Israel’s staunchest ally, the chasm between official policy and public sentiment is widening. The percentage of Americans who view Israel’s conduct negatively has seen significant growth in recent years.

These developments in global public opinion convey two critical messages:

First, the soft power of the West, and particularly that of the United States, is losing a vital pillar of its legitimacy.

In a global order that previously justified itself through the rhetoric of liberal values and human rights, Washington’s unqualified support for actions perceived by many as systemic violations of those very rights has hollowed out the credibility of American diplomacy and its moral hegemony.

Second, the downfall of Israel’s carefully curated global image is rooted in a collective awakening regarding justice, human dignity, and international order, rather than a transient emotional reaction to the war’s fallout.

What we are observing today is not merely disdain for one nation's policies or a single military campaign, but a worldwide reinterpretation of the standards of legitimacy and justice—one that clashes irreconcilably with previous power-dominated frameworks.

This reality must serve as a stark warning for international media and analysts. The currents forming in global public opinion are far more than a media trend or a passing emotional wave. They represent a structural process aimed at redefining the role of states, international institutions, and the very concept of legitimacy in the modern era.

For independent media, it is essential to elevate analysis beyond the level of mere reportage. It is necessary to demonstrate the profound implications these shifts in public opinion hold for the international system, diplomatic relations, and the domestic politics of sovereign nations. Superficial, event-driven analysis can no longer navigate the complexities of this transformation.

Ultimately, the polling data, the demonstrations in European capitals, and the discourse proliferating across both social and official media signify the dawn of a new era in the understanding of power.

It is an era where global power can no longer be exercised or monitored through classical definitions. These changes are poised to fundamentally transform our collective comprehension of peace, justice, and international responsibility.

Source: Sedaye Iran, the online newspaper of the Institute of the Islamic Revolution of Iran — December 14, 2025