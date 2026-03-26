SHANGHAI - The military campaign against Iran, spearheaded by the United States and Israel, is already demonstrating a potential to eclipse the Russia-Ukraine war in its long-term consequences for the global order. Despite recent signals from the Trump administration hinting at a desire for a ceasefire, the domestic political realities in both Israel and Iran make an immediate ceasefire unlikely. Regardless of its eventual outcome, this conflict is poised to inflict a deeper and more enduring scar on the international system than its predecessor in Eastern Europe.



While the Russia-Ukraine war has undoubtedly been a watershed event, the U.S.-Israeli-Iranian conflict represents a more direct and perilous entanglement for the United States, with stakes that are fundamentally higher. Three key distinctions illustrate why this war is a game-changer.

The nature of U.S. involvement is fundamentally different

In Ukraine, the U.S. has maintained a strategic distance as a supporter, not a direct combatant. This has allowed Washington the flexibility to calibrate its investment of resources and political capital. In the current conflict, however, the U.S. is a full-fledged belligerent. From the opening strikes, American forces have been directly engaged, incurring immediate and substantial costs. Reports indicate the first week of operations alone cost an estimated $11.3 billion. As the conflict grinds on, this financial burden is poised to escalate dramatically, forcing difficult trade-offs in U.S. national security strategy.

The moral and legal standing of the US is entirely inverted



In the Russia-Ukraine war, the U.S. position, however politically motivated, rested on a foundation of defending a sovereign nation from territorial invasion as Russia did set its foot on Ukrainian territory. This provided a degree of legitimacy and rallied international support. In this war, the United States is widely perceived as an outright aggressor. The military action, launched in concert with Israel, not only contravenes fundamental tenets of international law but was initiated while diplomatic avenues were still ostensibly open. Furthermore, attacks on Iranian vessel returning from peaceful naval exercises have shattered conventional ethical norms of warfare. The long-term consequence will be a severe and potentially permanent erosion of America's moral authority and its carefully cultivated image as a guardian of international order.



The scale of U.S. interests at stake is incomparably larger

The theater of the Russia-Ukraine war, while geopolitically significant, possesses an economic vitality far below that of the Persian Gulf. The Persian Gulf region is a vital nexus of the global economy, and its stability is inextricably linked to core U.S. interests.

The conflict is already devastating the economic foundations of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states—key U.S. partners. Sectors ranging from energy exports and the aviation industry to broader commercial activity have been severely disrupted. More critically, the war has fundamentally shattered the GCC states' long-standing security paradigm. The United States, their traditional protector, has not only failed to provide security but has itself become a primary source of regional instability. This completely negates the security rationale that has underpinned their economic prosperity for decades. Capital flees uncertainty. Unless the GCC states can rapidly forge a new, self-reliant model for their defense, their economies—and with them, a cornerstone of the global financial system—face an extremely grave challenge.

The repercussions for the U.S. economy would be profound. The GCC states are linchpins of the petrodollar system, pricing oil exports in U.S. dollars and recycling their revenues into U.S. Treasury bonds and defense contracts. This cycle is a critical pillar of America's financial hegemony. A sustained economic crisis in the Persian Gulf would inevitably shake confidence in the dollar and erode this foundation. Furthermore, the war has seen Iran target U.S. high-tech firms operating in the Persian Gulf, aiming to inflict maximum economic pain. A successful campaign against these interests could puncture the bubble of the U.S. AI industry, dealing a heavy blow to one of America's most promising economic sectors.

Looking ahead, the strategic price for the United States will be immense, regardless of how the conflict concludes. Two broad scenarios illustrate the potential fallout:

* A short, sharp conflict: Even if a ceasefire is brokered soon, limiting direct war costs, the U.S. will still bear the indelible stain of moral opprobrium and a tarnished global image. More consequentially, the erosion of trust among its GCC partners could trigger a long-term economic realignment, making the U.S. the biggest loser among major economies as the region's foundational security logic collapses.

* A protracted war of attrition: With Iran showing no signs of capitulation and Israel far from its maximalist goals of regime change, a prolonged conflict is highly plausible. The U.S. may find itself dragged inexorably into a long-term, low-to-medium-intensity war lasting months or even years. In this scenario, the United States would shoulder exponentially greater war costs on top of the moral and geoeconomic damage already incurred.



In conclusion, the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran is not merely another regional conflict. It is a direct assault on the pillars of U.S. global hegemony, from its moral authority and financial hegemony to its strategic partnerships. Its ultimate impact on the global order will be measured in the lasting diminishment of American power and the destabilization of the economic architecture it has long overseen. Iran’s anti-aggression war would be historic.