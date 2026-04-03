Global economy reels as US-Israeli war on Iran enters critical phase

TEHRAN – The long-feared coordinated US-Israeli military strike against Iran is no longer a distant scenario. It has begun.

And within days, the consequences have already escaped Iran’s borders, sending shockwaves through energy markets, security alliances, and the global financial system. The map of the world is being redrawn in real time.

Energy & economic earthquake

Iran sits atop the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil passes daily.

As the war escalates, Iran has made good on its threats: the strait is now partially blocked, Saudi and UAE oil facilities have been targeted, and missiles are striking key energy infrastructure across the region.

The result is an instantaneous spike in crude prices—already hovering near $180 per barrel—plunging major economies into emergency sessions.

The Strait of Hormuz, a 21-mile-wide waterway between Oman and Iran, is the world's most critical oil chokepoint. Nearly 20% of global petroleum passes through it daily—about 17 million barrels. Iran has repeatedly threatened to block the strait in response to military strikes. A closure would trap most Persian Gulf oil exports, sending prices beyond $200 per barrel.

Stock markets from Tokyo to London have suffered record single-day losses.

Fuel rationing has begun in several Asian and African nations.

Europe, still fragile from its previous energy crisis, now faces natural gas disruptions as Qatari LNG shipments (sharing a gas field with Iran) are halted.

Inflation is accelerating worldwide.

The World Bank has warned that a global recession is now unavoidable, with GDP growth forecasts being slashed across the board. Developing countries, already drowning in debt, face the real prospect of default as their import bills skyrocket. Even wealthy nations are feeling the pinch: Germany has activated emergency gas reserves, entering the "early warning stage" of its three-tier Gas Emergency Plan according to the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur), which monitors supply security. Meanwhile, Japan is tapping its strategic oil stockpile for only the second time in its history outside of coordinated IEA actions.

On March 11, 2026, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced Japan would release approximately 80 million barrels of oil—equivalent to 45 days of domestic consumption—the largest release since the country's reserve system was established in the 1970s.

This marks the first time Japan has unilaterally released state-held reserves without waiting for formal IEA coordination, a break from 48 years of precedent.

Japan imports over 90 percent of its crude oil from the West Asia, making it exceptionally vulnerable to the Strait of Hormuz disruption.

A world less stable

In the long term—which may be only weeks away—this war is already making the West Asia more volatile, not less.

For global leaders watching helplessly, the lesson is stark. Military action against Iran has proven not to be a surgical strike but an open wound on the world economy and security order. Diplomacy—however flawed—is no longer an option today. The world is now living through the fire that so many had warned against.