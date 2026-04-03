Parliamentary representatives meet economy minister to review efforts to maintain economy stability

TEHRAN- The Vice Speaker of Parliament and the heads of specialized parliamentary committee met with Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh, the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, and discussed the latest measures taken by the ministry to facilitate and accelerate production activities and maintain economic stability.

According to IRNA, citing the Economic and Financial News Network (SHADA), the meeting was attended by Ali Nikzad, First Vice Speaker of Parliament; Dr. Seyyed Shamseddin Hosseini, Head of the Economic Committee of Parliament; and Nasrollah Pejmanfar, Head of the Article 90 Committee of Parliament, along with the Minister of Economy.

They reviewed the ministry's efforts to preserve economic stability and the actions taken by the ministry during the Ramadan War.

In this meeting, which was also attended by Mohammad Reza Dashti Ardakani, Deputy for Legal and Parliamentary Affairs of the Ministry of Economy, the Minister of Economy presented a report to the representatives on the ministry's measures to maintain economic stability under wartime conditions and the priorities for realizing this year's slogan: "Resistance Economy in the Shadow of National Unity and National Security."

Seyyed Ali Madanizadeh detailed the actions taken in areas such as market stabilization, support for production, intensification of financial oversight, and improved supply of essential and basic goods.

Subsequently, the parliamentary board members and committee heads emphasized the need for continued and enhanced efforts by the ministry in facilitating production and industrial activities, as well as accelerating customs and tax processes for the people and economic actors.

EF/MA