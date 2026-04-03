A park in Tehran to be named after Shajareh Tayyebeh school

TEHRAN – In the memory of the students of Shajareh Tayyebeh school who were martyred during a U.S. missile attack on the first day of the imposed war on February 28, a park will be created in Tehran.

The decision was made after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei recommended people to plant trees to commemorate the martyred students.

Shajareh Tayyebeh in Minab, southern Hormozgan province, was a primary school where boys and girls educated together. Up to 175 people were killed, the vast majority of them were little girls between the ages of seven and twelve.

“The effort reflects a national response to enemies; it also symbolizes hope, fertility, and development in the city,” ILNA quoted Mehdi Pirhadi, a member of Tehran’s city council, as saying on Thursday.

Saplings planted in the memory of the innocent students killed in Minab will become fruitful trees in the near future, keeping their names alive, he added.

Education Ministry has also launched a campaign, titled Minab Angels, to build two schools in the memory of the martyred students.

In this regard, Education Minister Alireza Kazemi has said the school should be built again with a special design in order to be a symbol of science and altruism. It should be turned into a memorial to commemorate the martyred students, IRNA reported.



Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned the Minab school massacre was not an isolated incident but part of a broader strategy of “systematic” violations.

In an urgent address before the 61st session of the UN Human Rights Council on March 27, Araghchi said the United States and Israel had committed “atrocity crimes” and “genocide” during their bombing campaign against the country. He specifically cited the attack on a girls’ elementary school in Minab as a deliberate war crime.

According to the latest statistics, a total of 763 schools have been destroyed since the beginning of the war, 241 students (139 boys and 102 girls), and 56 teachers have been martyred. Some 178 students and 24 teachers have also been wounded.

MT/MG