What the firing of Randy George may signal about Iran?

The sudden dismissal of General Randy George should not be read as a routine matter in the military leadership.

It looks, instead, like something far more significant: a warning sign that the United States may be moving closer to a decision it will come to regret; a ground invasion of Iran.

Officially, no reason has been given for why Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth removed the U.S. Army’s chief of staff. But in Washington, silence often speaks louder than explanation. General George was widely regarded as a cautious, disciplined strategist, not prone to dramatic gestures or political posturing. That makes his sudden removal, in the middle of an expanding war, difficult to interpret as anything other than the result of a serious disagreement.

For weeks, the imposed war has followed a familiar trajectory; escalated airstrikes, damaging civilian places, harsher rhetoric, distorted timelines, altering comments by Donald Trump, and above all, killing innocent people.

What began on Feb. 28 as a campaign with implied limits now appears increasingly open-ended. Yet air power, for all its destructive capacity, has historically failed to deliver decisive political outcomes on its own. That reality creates pressure, military and political, on Iran’s enemies to consider the next step.

It is in this context that Trump’s recent remarks matter, promising to “finish the job” quickly while threatening to drive Iran “back to the Stone Age,” he has signaled both urgency and impatience. His threats maybe due to fear of possible losing in the upcoming congressional elections in the face of a prolonged conflict or losing popularity due to rising prices.

Hegseth has echoed that tone. And on the ground, the signals are even harder to ignore; elements of the 82nd Airborne Division, alongside thousands of Marines, have been repositioned to the region. These are not symbolic deployments. They are capabilities designed for rapid entry, for seizure, for combat.

Against that backdrop, General George’s departure takes on a different meaning. If he opposed a ground invasion, as many analysts believe, then his removal may not simply reflect a difference of opinion. It may indicate that such opposition is no longer welcome.

Over the past couple of days, a number of Iranian military officials, have issued stark warnings on over the prospect of a ground invasion, vowing severe consequences for American forces if such an operation is launched.

Major General Mohsen Rezaei, a former chief commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), said in a post on X that Tehran was prepared for a potential escalation. “American soldiers want to die for Israel? We are waiting,” Rezaei wrote.

Separately, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, a senior spokesperson for Iran’s armed forces, warned that any direct ground confrontation would result in heavy losses for U.S. troops. “We are waiting for the U.S. ground operation to begin so that we can deliver a lesson that will be remembered in history,” Shekarchi said in a televised interview.

Experts say the ground invasion of Iran may turn into a swamp for the invaders, strategically, militarily and politically.

Start with geography. Iran is not Iraq. It is larger, more populous and far more geographically complex. Mountain ranges, deserts and sprawling urban centers would turn any invasion into a logistical nightmare. Supply lines would stretch thin. Vulnerabilities would multiply.

Moreover, the Islamic Republic has spent decades preparing for exactly this scenario. Its military doctrine does not rely on conventional symmetry but on disruption, attrition and endurance. Drones, ballistic missiles, decentralized units and proxy networks are not auxiliary tools; they are the core of its strategy.

The former U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Stanley McChrystal, once warned that the early phase of a conflict is its most deceptive. Initial success creates the illusion of control. What follows is harder, longer and far more uncertain. Iran would likely follow that pattern, but at a larger scale. With a population of nearly 90 million and a strong sense of national identity, it is not a country that can be reshaped quickly or externally. A ground invasion would almost certainly unify internal factions rather than divide them, transforming political disagreements into national resistance.

Military analysts such as Douglas Macgregor have already raised concerns that Washington may be underestimating both Iran’s capabilities and the complexity of the battlefield. He has described the environment as “extremely complex and dangerous,” pointing to surveillance networks, logistical challenges and a lack of clear operational readiness.

The economic consequences would also be immediate and severe more than before. Energy markets would react sharply. Oil prices could touch higher targets, triggering higher inflation and economic strain far beyond the region. At a time when the United States is already navigating significant fiscal pressures, the burden of another large-scale war would not be easily absorbed.

And beyond economics lies the geopolitical dimension. A prolonged conflict could draw in other powers, directly or indirectly, widening the scope of confrontation in ways that are difficult to predict and harder to control.

The United States has, in the past, paid a high price for sidelining unharmonious military voices in favor of political momentum. The lessons of Iraq and Afghanistan are not ancient history. They are recent, costly and unfinished.

AM