MADRID – When Pete Hegseth took office as Secretary of Defense in January 2025, the Pentagon did not receive a strategist. It received a television personality whose relationship to military affairs had been mediated entirely by the camera, the script, and the ideological requirements of a media ecosystem that rewards certainty and punishes complexity.

Within weeks, corridors that had housed four-star careers built across multiple theaters of genuine strategic consequence were emptying. By the time the purge reached its twelfth senior general, something more significant than an administrative reorganization had taken place. A verdict was being buried. And the verdict was this: a war with Iran cannot be won.

Hegseth is, in the most precise analytical sense, a Dumb McNamara. Robert McNamara brought to the Vietnam catastrophe a catastrophically misapplied, analytical framework. What distinguished his failure was not stupidity, but the arrogance of a civilian mind convinced that its models superseded the knowledge of those with direct experience of the terrain. He suppressed the assessments of military professionals who told him what he did not want to hear. Hegseth is doing the same thing, stripped of the analytical scaffolding. The arrogance remains. The intellect that might at least have made the arrogance interesting is absent. What is left is ideological certainty performing as strategic vision. But to understand what is happening at the Pentagon today, we must go further than the McNamara parallel permits. Because the problem is not only that professional military judgment is being suppressed. The problem is that the knowledge system within which American military professionals understand Iran was colonial in its structure long before Hegseth arrived to purge the people working within it. The purge is the logical endpoint of an epistemological failure that precedes it by decades.



The colonial architecture of American military knowledge

The United States military does not simply misunderstand Iran. It is structurally incapable of understanding Iran in the way that understanding would actually require — as a civilization with its own intellectual traditions, its own theory of international relations, its own reading of modern history, and its own entirely coherent account of why the world looks the way it does and what position Iran occupies within it. This incapacity is not accidental. It is the product of a knowledge architecture built not to comprehend but to dominate, and domination has never required comprehension. It has required only the production of an enemy image sufficiently coherent to justify the domination already desired.

This is the colonial epistemological condition in its military form. Edward Said identified it in its literary and academic form — the production of the Orient as an object of Western knowledge, a space defined entirely by its relationship to Western power and entirely lacking in the autonomous subjectivity that would make it a genuine interlocutor rather than a terrain. What Said described in texts and disciplines, American military intelligence has reproduced in threat assessments, war games, and strategic doctrine. Iran in American military knowledge is not Iran. It is a threat matrix. It is a set of capabilities to be degraded, a set of behaviors to be deterred, a set of intentions to be inferred from the outside by analysts who do not read Persian, have not studied Shia political theology, do not understand the intellectual genealogy of velayat-e faqih, and have no framework for grasping what the Islamic Revolution meant — and continues to mean — as a world-historical event in the politics of Third World sovereignty.

This is not a complaint about cultural sensitivity. It is a structural critique of a knowledge system. When American military planners model Iranian decision-making, they model it through the lens of rational deterrence theory as developed in the Cold War context of superpower competition — a framework built to describe the behavior of states whose strategic culture, historical experience, and political theology bear no meaningful resemblance to Iran's. The result is not intelligence. It is the projection of American strategic assumptions onto an adversary whose actual logic remains, by design of the analytical framework being applied, permanently illegible.

The consequences of this illegibility are not abstract. They are operational. A military that cannot read its adversary's actual decision-making logic cannot accurately assess how that adversary will respond to specific actions. It cannot identify the thresholds that matter, the red lines that are genuine rather than performative, the moments when escalation becomes inevitable rather than chosen. It stumbles forward in a fog of its own epistemological construction, surprised at each step that Iran is not behaving according to the model, attributing the discrepancy to Iranian irrationality rather than to the inadequacy of the framework being applied.

The generals who were fired were operating within this compromised knowledge system. But within it, they had accumulated enough genuine encounter with Iranian strategic behavior — enough empirical correction of the model by reality — to reach a conclusion that the model itself could not generate: that the war was unwinnable. They had learned, in other words, despite the framework rather than through it. And it was that learning — that friction between the colonial knowledge system and the reality it could not fully suppress — that made them dangerous and that made their removal necessary.

To understand what American military knowledge systematically cannot see about Iran, it is necessary to look at Iran directly — as a historical subject, not as a threat object.

Iran is a civilization of extraordinary antiquity and remarkable intellectual density whose encounter with Western modernity has been, from its first moments, an encounter with colonial violence. The Constitutional Revolution of 1905-1911, which produced one of the first democratic constitutions in Asia, was systematically undermined by British and Russian imperial interference that could not tolerate Persian sovereignty over Persian affairs. The interlude of Mosaddegh's government, which nationalized Iranian oil in 1951 on the entirely reasonable premise that Iranian resources should benefit Iranians, was terminated in 1953 by a CIA and MI6 operation that restored a monarchy willing to serve Western petroleum interests. The lesson was simple and has never been forgotten: Western powers will destroy Iranian institutions the moment those institutions produce governments that prioritize Iranian sovereignty over Western access.

This is not ancient history preserved only in the resentments of ideologues. It is living institutional memory that structures Iranian strategic culture at every level. The Islamic Revolution of 1979 cannot be understood outside this context. It was not, in its essence, a religious event imposed on a secular society by fanatical clergy. It was a national liberation movement with deep roots across Iranian society — secular and religious, leftist and traditionalist — united by the determination that the 1953 experience would never be repeated, that Iran would never again be governed by a regime whose primary obligation was to foreign powers rather than to the Iranian people. The particular form the revolution took, and the specific character of the state it produced, were shaped by this foundational commitment to sovereignty more than by any purely theological imperative.

The eight-year war that followed, which Iraq launched against Iran in 1980 with American intelligence support, French weapons, and Western acquiescence to Saddam Hussein's repeated use of chemical weapons against Iranian soldiers and Kurdish civilians, killed between 500,000 and one million Iranians and left a generation's worth of institutional knowledge about what external aggression costs and what the absence of deterrence invites. The war was not experienced in Iran as a regional conflict between two neighboring states. It was experienced as a continuation of the colonial pattern — the use of a regional proxy to destroy a government that had asserted its sovereignty too completely for Western comfort. That experience produced the strategic doctrine that governs Iranian defense planning to this day: that Iran must be capable of imposing costs on any aggressor that exceed the benefits the aggressor anticipated, and that this capability must be distributed, redundant, and survivable precisely because Iran's experience has taught it that no external guarantee of its security will ever be honored.

The United States invaded Afghanistan in 2001 and Iraq in 2003 — Iran's eastern and western neighbors — producing failed states on both borders and demonstrating that American military power regarded the region as a space of unlimited intervention. Iran drew the rational conclusion: that the only reliable security guarantee is a self-generated one, and that the price of insufficient deterrence is visible in the rubble of Baghdad and Kabul. The ballistic missile program, the regional network of allied forces, the naval asymmetric capabilities in the Persian Gulf, the nuclear program — these are not the products of Iranian aggression. They are the products of Iranian historical experience, rationally processed by a state that has learned, through direct and repeated encounter, what happens to countries that cannot defend themselves against American military power and its regional instruments.

American military knowledge cannot see this because seeing it would require acknowledging that Iran's strategic posture is a rational response to a history of Western colonial violence — and that acknowledgment would undermine the threat narrative that justifies the confrontational policy that the knowledge system was built to support. Colonial epistemology is self-sealing in precisely this way: it cannot incorporate the knowledge that would falsify it without ceasing to be colonial epistemology.

The purge as epistemological enforcement

The dismissal of twelve senior generals is therefore not only a political purge. It is an epistemological enforcement action — the elimination, from within the system, of the people whose accumulated empirical encounter with Iranian reality had begun to produce knowledge that the colonial framework could not accommodate.

This is what Hegseth, as a Dumb McNamara, actually represents. McNamara's tragedy was the application of a sophisticated but inadequate epistemology — systems analysis — to a reality it could not capture. Hegseth's operation is cruder and more direct: the physical removal of the people whose knowledge, however partial and however still constrained by the colonial framework within which it was produced, had grown sufficient to generate a verdict the political leadership found intolerable.

The verdict — that a war with Iran cannot be won — is intolerable not primarily because it is strategically inconvenient, though it is that. It is intolerable because it implicitly acknowledges something that the entire architecture of American Iran policy depends on not acknowledging: that Iran is a real country with real strategic depth, real historical grievances that structure real political will, and a real capacity to impose costs that American domestic politics cannot absorb. To acknowledge the unwinability of the war is to acknowledge the reality of Iran as a subject — and that acknowledgment is the one thing the colonial knowledge system is structurally designed to prevent.

The parallel with Shinseki is instructive but insufficient. Shinseki was removed for giving an accurate force assessment that contradicted civilian preferences. The generals fired by Hegseth were removed for something deeper: for having accumulated, within a system designed to prevent it, enough genuine knowledge of Iranian strategic reality to see clearly what a confrontation would produce. Their removal is the system correcting itself — expelling the empirical friction that was beginning to falsify the colonial model.

What replaces them are officers selected not for knowledge but for the willingness to operate entirely within the colonial framework — to produce, on demand, the threat assessments and operational plans that the political leadership requires, uncomplicated by any genuine encounter with what Iran actually is. This is the Pentagon that Hegseth is building: not a fighting force but an epistemological apparatus, producing not intelligence but confirmation, not strategy but fantasy dressed in the language of strategy.

The fantasy is familiar. It is the fantasy of a clean, decisive military action that humiliates the adversary, demonstrates American power, and produces a new regional order in which American dominance is restored and Iranian resistance is extinguished. It is the same fantasy that produced the Iraq invasion of 2003, which destroyed a state and produced a regional vacuum that Iran filled more completely than any Iranian strategic planner had dared to hope. It is the same fantasy that produced the Libya intervention of 2011, which destroyed a state and produced a failed state whose consequences the region continues to absorb. It is the same fantasy, reproduced with the tireless energy of a system that learns nothing from its failures because learning would require acknowledging that the framework producing the failures is the problem.

Iran, unlike Iraq in 2003 and Libya in 2011, has spent four decades specifically preparing for this fantasy's attempted execution. Its ballistic missile arsenal covers every American forward position in the region with redundant targeting capacity. The Strait of Hormuz, through which twenty percent of global oil supply moves daily, would close. The network of allied forces across Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen would activate simultaneously. The global economy would absorb a shock that no American administration has honestly modeled, because honest modeling would require honest knowledge of Iranian capabilities, and honest knowledge of Iranian capabilities would require abandoning the colonial framework within which those capabilities are perpetually underestimated.

The generals who understood this are gone. The verdict they delivered remains, written into the geography and history and political will of a civilization that has been resisting colonial domination for over a century and has not yet shown any sign of stopping. When the fantasy meets that reality — and if the institutional infrastructure of truth-telling continues to be dismantled, it will — the collision will not be a strategic miscalculation. It will be the entirely foreseeable outcome of a knowledge system that was built to produce exactly this result, finally encountering the reality it was built to deny.