Former Trump advisor says president is in ‘panic mode’ after Iran downs two US jets

TEHRAN- Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has said President Donald Trump is “probably back in a panic mode” after Iran shot down two U.S. military planes on Friday.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps downed an F-15 fighter jet, whose two crew members ejected. One aviator was rescued, but the other remains missing in action inside Iran. A second jet, an A-10 Warthog, was also shot down; its lone pilot was rescued.

The shootdowns come after Trump repeatedly claimed U.S. air supremacy. On March 19, he said, “Their anti-aircraft equipment is gone. We’re flying wherever we want. We have nobody even shooting at us.” Those remarks came just hours after an F-35 was struck by Iranian fire.

Appearing on CNN’s The Source, Bolton said the incident “absolutely degrades White House credibility,” adding that overstating accomplishments makes the administration “look foolish.”

When asked why Trump had not spoken publicly about the shootdowns, Bolton replied: “It sounds to me like he’s probably back in a panic mode, wishing he could find a way to declare victory and get out of this war.”