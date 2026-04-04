Tajik poets hail Iranian resilience, cultural heritage

TEHRAN- In the wake of recent US-Israeli aggression against Iran, distinguished Tajik poets have penned verses to honor the country’s ancient civilization, cultural identity, and steadfast spirit.

Buri Karimov, a renowned Tajik poet and Chairman of the Intergovernmental Council of Road Administrators of the CIS, released an epic poem titled "For Iran," ISNA reported on Friday.

Utilizing a heroic tone rich with mythological references, Karimov highlights the deep-rooted cultural ties between Tajikistan and the Iranian civilizational sphere, the report added.

In his verses, he pays tribute to Iran as the "land of ancestors," referring to Iran as the world’s first beacon of justice, science, and culture. He emphasized that Iran remains a timeless monument of ancestral greatness.

Last week, Aziz Sangin, a Tajik poet residing in Denmark, expressed his solidarity through a poem titled "I Praise Thee, O Iran." His work focuses on Iran’s strategic patience and intellectual superiority in the face of the ignorance of the enemy.

Sangin’s poem specifically lauds Iran’s defensive resolve and the spiritual leadership that has guided the nation through recent hardships. He praises the "awakening siren" sounded by the country and pays homage to the "army of martyrs", noting that the world stands in awe of Iran’s resilience.

"The enemy is broken," Sangin writes, concluding his poem with a salute to the "Karbala-like" sacrifice of those who have fallen in defense of the homeland.

These literary contributions from the Tajik cultural figures underscore the enduring bond of the Persian-speaking world and the collective recognition of Iran as a pillar of regional identity and resistance.

Photo: A file photo shows renowned Tajik poet Buri Karimov in the central Iranian city of Isfahan

SAB/