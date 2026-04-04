TEHRAN — Five weeks into the unprovoked U.S.-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran, a new geopolitical front has opened.

Since the strikes began on February 28, the weekends of rage have transformed from local anti-war demonstrations into a global counter-pulse against imperialist violence.

From the massive Quds Day rallies on March 13 to the defiant "No Kings" networks in the United States, the international street is exercising a veto that no amount of military hardware can override.

However, as the scale of solidarity with the Iranian people grows, the aggressors and their partners have resorted to systematic efforts to stifle dissent.

The anatomy of state-sponsored silencing

This suppression is not a sign of strength, but of a profound fear that the global public will identify with Iran’s resistance and expose the war’s fundamental illegitimacy.

In Bahrain, a kingdom effectively held hostage by the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, the Al Khalifa monarchy has enacted a "zero-tolerance" decree.

Unable to subdue its people alone, the regime actively sought and obtained the services of Jordan’s notorious security forces to help terrorize and silence citizens exercising their most basic rights.

Since February 28, they have arrested over 200 citizens for the "crime" of mourning the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, waving Iranian flags, or filming strikes on U.S. military sites.

The death of activist Sayed Mohammad al-Mousawi in custody after reported torture and the house arrest of high-ranking Shia clerics who refuse to sign "neutrality statements" highlight the lethal nature of this crackdown.

A similar new McCarthyism has taken hold within Israel itself. Tel Aviv’s Anti-Subversion Media Act allows the regime to shutter any outlet deemed a threat to "national morale."

In cities such as Haifa and Tel Aviv, police have used chokeholds and physical force to disperse the largest domestic anti-war protests since the war began, arresting at least 18 people on the weekend of March 28 alone.

These actions reveal a terminal fear of emotional contagion: the risk that the internal "home front" will collapse if people identify with the victims of Israeli aggression.

The digital iron curtain and Western moral decay

The most glaring hypocrisy resides in the West, where governments that champion free speech are engineering a digital iron curtain.

In the United Kingdom, the Online Safety Act has been weaponized into a borderline dystopian censorship regime.

The Counter-Terrorism Internet Referral Unit has coordinated with tech giants to remove livestream footage of massive demonstrations in London, hoping to black out the reality of hundreds of thousands marching against the strikes.

Furthermore, the Metropolitan Police’s decision to resume arresting protesters for supporting Palestine Action—directly defying a High Court ruling—proves that the British establishment will sacrifice its own legal integrity to serve military alliances.

In France and Germany, the state has criminalized the very symbols of solidarity, banning the color red in protests and using anti-terrorism laws to chill public discourse.

Meta and X’s removal of official Islamic Republic accounts and the labeling of authentic strike footage as "Iranian AI deepfakes" are failing to stem the tide.

These governments fear the roar of the street because it exposes the immorality of the war that they are complicit in it.

Yet these suppression tactics only underscore the protests’ importance.

They expose the war’s immorality: strikes on energy grids, water facilities, and schools amounting to collective punishment of Iranians, and its illegitimacy under the UN Charter. Polls in the U.S. and Europe show majority disapproval.

The great divergence and the unified Ummah

This conflict has accelerated a great divergence between the people of the Muslim world and their complicit leaders.

While governments in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE provide logistical coordination for criminal aggression against Iran, their populations view Iran as the sole defender of regional dignity and Islamic sovereignty.

This divide turned deadly in Pakistan, where at least 23 martyrs gave their lives in clashes while condemning the strikes.

From the streets of Karachi to the assembly halls of Kashmir and Punjab, the Islamic Ummah has identified with Iran’s moral stance.

Additionally, the aggressors made a fundamental mistake regarding the streets of Iran: they banked on internal unrest to trigger a collapse.

Instead, the war has fueled a rally-round-the-flag effect that has unified the Iranian nation.

The campaign of aggression has not isolated the Islamic Republic; it has instead isolated the aggressors, proving that while they may control the skies, they have lost the world.

The global street has cast its vote, signaling the end of the U.S.-Israeli order and the rise of a multipolar reality where the Axis of Resistance sits at the moral center.

No number of arrests or digital blackouts can hide the truth: this war was lost on the streets the moment it began.