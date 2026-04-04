Iran, infrastructure and the politics of annihilation

MADRID – The destruction of Iranian civilian and economic infrastructure is not incidental to the U.S.-Israeli campaign. It is the mechanism through which the campaign is organised.

To describe it as collateral damage is to misread the operative distinction: what is being acted upon is not military capacity in isolation, but the material systems through which the Iranian state maintains continuity across territory, time, and population.

The strike on the B1 bridge linking Tehran to Karaj illustrates this logic. The structure was not yet operational. It had no military function. Its significance lay in its position within an incomplete infrastructural sequence—planning, construction, integration into transport and logistics systems. Its destruction does not interrupt use; it interrupts formation. It removes a point at which state capacity is still being assembled.

The extension of targeting toward bridges and electrical infrastructure follows the same pattern. These are not auxiliary assets. They are connective systems through which governance is operationalised: energy distribution, mobility, industrial coordination, and the maintenance of services that render state presence continuous rather than episodic. The effect is not military degradation in the narrow sense, but interference in the conditions under which the state remains legible as a functioning system.

The assumption guiding this form of pressure is that disruption will be absorbed as internal failure. That breakdown in transport, energy, and services will be read domestically as evidence of incapacity rather than as externally produced constraint. That legitimacy, once separated from material continuity, will contract inward.

The record offers limited support for this premise. In Iraq, infrastructural collapse did not produce the kind of political reconfiguration anticipated by planners. In Gaza, repeated destruction of energy, housing, and medical systems has not generated a stable inward reattribution of coercion. In both cases, attribution has remained external rather than internalised. The pattern is consistent enough to call the premise itself into question.

There is little basis for assuming a different interpretive outcome in Iran. Long-term sanctioning, restricted financial access, and sustained pressure on energy and industrial flows have already shaped the framework through which infrastructural disruption is understood. This is not a cognitive environment produced by the present crisis, but an accumulated one, structured by prior constraint.

The choice of targets reinforces this dynamic. The Mahshahr petrochemical complex in Khuzestan is not a military site. It is a production node through which Iran converts energy resources into exportable industrial output integrated into external supply chains. Fertilisers, polymers, and chemical products move through it as part of a system that has sustained economic circulation under sanctions.

To strike Mahshahr is not only to impose economic cost. It is to interrupt a functioning instance of continuity under constraint. The effect is not limited to disruption of output; it is the contraction of visible state capacity in a sector where continuity had already been secured.

Khuzestan sharpens this logic. Its industrial density and demographic composition have long been read externally as structurally sensitive. Targeting infrastructure there is not randomised force. It reflects an attempt to align material disruption with perceived internal asymmetries, on the assumption that stress will be unevenly absorbed and therefore politically differentiated.

Iran’s response suggests that this mapping is being actively registered. Strikes on industrial infrastructure in Persian Gulf states have been directed at facilities occupying comparable positions within their own economic systems: refining capacity, metallurgical production, and logistics infrastructure embedded in global circulation. These are not symbolic targets. They are structurally comparable nodes within different national infrastructures.

The effect is not escalation in a conventional sense, but a redistribution of exposure. If Iranian infrastructure is treated as a legitimate object of attack, then the infrastructure of states participating in or enabling that campaign cannot remain conceptually insulated. Distance is reduced not rhetorically but through material equivalence.

The publication of lists identifying bridges, crossings, and logistical nodes across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Jordan extends this logic into explicit form. It is not a declaration of imminent action, but a recalibration of how infrastructure is positioned within political calculation. Specific nodes are drawn out of abstraction and placed within a field of operational awareness. Infrastructure becomes locally legible as part of the decision environment of states already implicated in the campaign.

Alongside this is a pattern that cannot be reduced to asymmetry in capability. Healthcare facilities, research institutions and pharmaceutical production sites inside Iran have been struck repeatedly. These are not ambiguous or dual-use targets in operational terms. Their functions are defined, their roles embedded in systems of long-term provisioning. Their targeting operates as demonstration: that domains associated with care, knowledge production and continuity are no longer structurally protected.

Iran has not mirrored this pattern. It has not targeted hospitals or equivalent civilian infrastructure in neighbouring states. This is not absence of capacity but differentiation in method. The asymmetry is produced through selection rather than declaration, and becomes legible only in practice.

That distinction is not confined to the immediate theatre. Across much of the Global South, the campaign against Iran is increasingly read as a test case for the normalisation of infrastructural targeting within contemporary conflict, and for the erosion of the boundary between military action and systemic coercion. If civilian infrastructure becomes a repeatable object of attack, the distinction that stabilises modern conflict becomes harder to sustain in practice.

Iran’s response is structured accordingly. Official statements emphasise attribution, proportionality and the civilian character of sites struck within its territory. This is not narrative supplementation but an attempt to preserve interpretive categories beyond the immediate field of operations.

The limit is not located in any single point of pressure, but in the organisation of the infrastructural systems through which circulation is structured. Energy transmission, industrial output and commercial exchange depend on interlinked networks of ports, storage capacity, refining chains and overland logistics that function less as instruments of policy than as continuous systems of coordination. Within this configuration, disruption does not produce closure in a linear sense. It is redistributed across adjacent nodes, absorbed through rerouting and substitution. The constraint emerges from the internal architecture of infrastructure itself: continuity is maintained not through insulation from interference, but through structured exposure that allows the system to absorb shocks without collapsing its coherence.

This is not an abstract limit. It is embedded in circulation itself. Capacity exists, but its exercise is conditioned by interdependence rather than unilateral discretion.

What is being contested is not only territory or military position, but the status of infrastructural systems as political objects. Roads, energy networks, industrial zones, ports and research facilities are not auxiliary to sovereignty. They are its operational form. To target them is to act on the conditions under which the state remains intelligible as a state.

Iran’s response is organised around that recognition. It does not treat the campaign as a sequence of discrete strikes, but as a sustained intervention in infrastructural continuity. Its actions follow from that diagnosis: selective targeting, explicit attribution and restraint that signals differentiation rather than passivity. The conflict is not over infrastructure as such. It is over whether infrastructure can continue to function as a stable substrate of political existence under sustained pressure.