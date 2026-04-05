Gov't Spokesperson: Attacks on hospitals, universities, and civilian infrastructure are war Crimes

TEHRAN – Iran’s government spokesperson has condemned recent US-Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a psychiatric hospital and multiple universities, calling them war crimes.

Speaking on Sunday, the 37th day of the imposed war, Fatemeh Mohajerani reported that 105,125 civilian units have been damaged across the country, including 83,351 residential units and 39,508 commercial-residential units in Tehran alone. Additionally, 322 healthcare centers, 763 schools, and 55 libraries in 12 provinces have been affected.

Mohajerani stated that 30 universities have been targeted so far, reflecting a sustained assault on knowledge and science. She noted that attacks on the B-1 Bridge and the Plasma and Laser Research Institute demonstrate the enemy’s inability to tolerate Iran’s scientific achievements.

Mohajerani also referred to the attack on the premises of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which martyred one security guard.