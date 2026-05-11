Labkhand Theater Complex screening world’s top anime

TEHRAN – Labkhand Theater Complex in Tehran is running a program titled “The World’s Top Anime” this week, screening two movies every day.

On Tuesday, “Suzume” (2022) and “Your Name” (2016) will be screened at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively.

“Suzume” is a 2022 Japanese animated coming-of-age fantasy adventure film written and directed by Makoto Shinkai. The third and final installment of Shinkai's Disaster trilogy, following “Your Name” (2016) and “Weathering with You” (2019), the film follows 17-year-old high school girl Suzume Iwato and young stranger Souta Munakata, who team up to prevent a series of disasters across Japan by sealing doors from the colossal, supernatural worm that causes earthquakes after being released.

A novel adaptation, also written by Shinkai, and a manga series illustrated by Denki Amashima both debuted prior to the film's release.

The film received largely positive reviews from critics, with praise directed towards the characters, animation, visuals, music, and emotional story. The film grossed over $314 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, as well as the fourth highest-grossing film of 2022 in Japan.

Among its numerous accolades, the film was nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 81st Golden Globe Awards and received seven nominations at the 51st Annie Awards.

Your Name is a 2016 Japanese animated romantic fantasy film written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, produced by CoMix Wave Films, and distributed by Toho. It depicts the story of high school students Taki Tachibana and Mitsuha Miyamizu, who suddenly begin to swap bodies despite never having met, unleashing chaos onto each other's lives.

A light novel of the same name, also written by Shinkai, was published a month prior to its release.

The film received widespread critical acclaim for its story, animation, music, visuals, and emotional weight. Until 2020, “Your Name” was the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, grossing $400 million worldwide following re-release, breaking numerous box office records.

It received several accolades, including Best Animated Feature at the 2016 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards, the 49th Sitges Film Festival, and the 71st Mainichi Film Awards; it was also nominated for the Japan Academy Film Prize for Animation of the Year.

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