“Thank You, Spain” music video honors Spain’s solidarity with Iran

TEHRAN – A newly produced music video titled “Thank You, Spain” is centered on a group of young people and students expressing gratitude for the solidarity shown by the government and people of Spain with the people of Iran.

The music video is among the latest releases related to the Ramadan War, imposed on Iran by the US and Israel. In recent days, it was presented to audiences under the title “Spanish Concert in Front of the Spanish Embassy,” Mehr reported.

In the music video, which uses footage from part of a gathering of a number of Iranian young people and students in front of the Spanish Embassy in Tehran as a sign of appreciation for the solidarity of the government and people of Spain with the people of Iran during the enemy’s aggression, accompanied by the slogan “Spain, thank you for not remaining silent,” the production team sought to create a different atmosphere by performing music in Spanish.

The producers of the work stated that the main goal of this gathering was to convey the message of the Iranian people’s courage and pursuit of justice to the people of Spain, and to record images of this solidarity in order to produce a lasting visual work.

These public gatherings, organized with the aim of honoring such valuable concepts as peace, resistance, and friendship among nations, and supported by the Mawa Media Center and the Masaf group, hosted a variety of cultural and artistic programs. Among the most important parts of the event were the reading of statements in Spanish addressed to the freedom-loving people of that country and performances of pieces praising steadfastness in the face of warmongering policies.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and for 40 days, they martyred about 3,500 people including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several officials and military commanders as well as numerous civilians, including women and children.

During the 40-day war (also known as Ramadan War), besides some military targets, the US and Israel launched organized attacks against civilian infrastructure, including residential homes, hospitals, refineries, power plants, schools, universities, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, museums, and ancient sites in several cities, causing total or partial damages and injuring innocent people.

Within this context, Spain’s position under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez stood out as one of the most distinctive and at times controversial responses among Western countries. Unlike several of its European and American allies, Spain not only withheld support for the military operations but also repeatedly described them as illegal, unnecessary, and contrary to the principles of international law, eventually escalating to a level of diplomatic tension with both Washington and Tel Aviv.

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