Iranian cultural figures condemn US-Israeli military aggression against Iran

TEHRAN- In a statement reflecting the sentiments of the academic and cultural community, over 250 scholars, researchers, and university professors have united to condemn the recent military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime against Iran.

The signatories of the declaration expressed their gratitude to the country's military forces while calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and compensation for the damages inflicted upon the Iranian people, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The statement, which includes prominent figures from various fields, denounces the US – Israeli attacks on civilian centers, including healthcare facilities, residential areas, cultural institutions, educational establishments, and historical sites, as well as critical economic infrastructure, the report added.

"We, the academics, cultural figures, researchers, and writers, strongly condemn the military aggression by the United States and Israel against Iran and their assault on non-military targets," the statement reads. "We demand an immediate halt to this aggression and restitution for the losses suffered by Iran and its honorable people."

The signatories expressed hope that this imposed war would come to an end in accordance with national interests. They also extended heartfelt thanks to the brave defenders of Iran who are sacrificing their lives to protect the nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Following the coordinated US- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The tragedy extended beyond political leadership to civilian infrastructure. In one of the most devastating attacks, Shajareh Tayyebah elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, was struck, resulting in the martyrdom of 168 children and 95 injuries. These strikes destroyed numerous homes while directly targeting cultural and educational centers.

These attacks caused irreparable damage to residential and cultural areas across Iran. Many schools, theaters, libraries, and cultural institutions were either completely destroyed or heavily damaged. Iranian families in cities like Minab, Tehran, Isfahan, Hamedan, Tabriz and other regions have faced the devastation of home destruction and the loss of loved ones. Despite this, the spirit of resistance and resilience among the Iranian people has been strengthened. The ongoing efforts to rebuild and preserve the country's cultural heritage continue.

Operation "True Promise 4" has been launched in response and will continue until the defeat of enemies. The operation stands as a symbol of Iran's response to foreign aggression and demonstrates the national determination to defend territorial integrity.

SAB/

