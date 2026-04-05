Afghan poet defends Iran’s cultural resilience in response to Trump

TEHRAN- Prominent Afghan poet Seyyed Reza Mohammadi has said that “Iran will not return to the Stone Age,” stressing that nations live through culture, in a brief note posted on his personal page in response to remarks by US President Donald Trump.

Mohammadi wrote that Iran’s cultural depth and literary heritage make it resilient, adding a poetic passage in which he referred to Iran as a land that will remain more flourishing than ever, ISNA reported on Saturday.

In his remarks, Mohammadi also recounted a memory from Tajikistan, saying a taxi driver there told him his wife had sent all her gold to help the people of Iran. He then said that Iran would not regress to a primitive era because “Shahnameh lives within it,” describing Ferdowsi’s epic as “the alchemy of immortality.”

Mohammadi went on to criticize Trump sharply, saying the American president himself is already in the Stone Age as his mind and heart are still governed by archaic thinking.

“Nations live by culture, and culture is not four buildings,” he wrote, closing his note with a message of confidence in Iran’s enduring civilizational identity.

In a recent remark that drew sharp criticism from Iranian officials, Donald Trump used the phrase “back to the Stone Age” to describe the kind of punishment he said Iran could face if it did not comply with US demands. The comment was widely condemned in Tehran as a threat against civilian infrastructure and a sign of contempt for a nation with a long historical and cultural legacy.

Iranian officials said the comment shows open hostility at a time when the country is under military attack, arguing that targeting civilian infrastructure and using such language in wartime amounts to a war crime. They also said the statement reflects a primitive mindset, not a serious diplomatic position, and insisted that Iran’s response is rooted in self-defense and national resilience.

SAB/