Self-proclaimed friends of Iranians are ruining their life 

TEHRAN – The Netanyahu regime and the Trump administration which have launched an illegal and unprovoked war on Iran since Feb. 28 are committing war crimes one after another and threatening to do more.

The Israeli regime, which has deceived the Trump administration into aggression against Iran, commits acts of war crimes more brazenly than the Trump administration, whose war minister Pete Hegseth has declared “no quarter” would be given to enemies in Iran.

“No quarter” in a military conflict is considered a war crime and is prohibited in customary international law and by the Rome Statute.

Israel, despite being a small country established on Palestinian lands in 1948, has been committing war crimes and crimes against humanity more recurrently. The most concrete examples of such horrendous acts were committed or are still being committed against Gazans. It is for these acts that its prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his former war minister Yoav Gallant are wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The Israeli regime is now striking Iran’s key infrastructure such as steel, cement, and petrochemical complexes that the lives of millions of Iranians are dependent on them. Netanyahu which was repeatedly claiming that that Israel is the friend of Iranian people and calls them “brilliant” is now turning their key infrastructure into ashes and pushing them into extreme poverty.

The Israeli military strikes on the Pasteur Institute, a century-old pillar of Iran’s public health system, and a major pharmaceutical factory are clear examples of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Pasteur Institute, formally established in the early 1920s in cooperation with the Paris-based Pasteur Institute, emerged after World War I amid widespread famine and epidemics that underscored the urgent need for a modern public health infrastructure. The strike on the institute, as the oldest health center in the Middle East, has been described not merely as a war crime but a “barbaric assault on basic human core values.”

The bombarded pharmaceutical factory also belongs to the Tofigh Daru Research and Engineering Company that produced anti-cancer, anesthetic and specialized medicines.

The Iranian people were already suffering from the shortage of medicines and medical equipment due to the U.S.-led crippling sanctions. The demolition of the facility rubs salt into the wound.

A small number of Iranian diaspora, who pushed for the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, should know see the performance of their masters.

Legal experts believes that the demolition of the pharmaceutical company is a clear example of “war crime” as it puts thousands of patients with serious diseases on the verge of human disaster.

Dr. Mahdi Pirsalehi, the Iranian deputy health minister and chief of the Food and Drug Organization, said the Tofigh Daru Research and Engineering Company was one of the major producers of drugs that are crucial for “use in hospitals and operating rooms.”

Hassan Nayeb Hashem and Hamid Hematpour, two physicians and human rights activists based in Austria, say these attacks “fall outside all standards of war.”

Nayeb Hashem said the Tofigh Daru produced “different important types of anti-cancer drugs, anesthesia medicines for operating rooms,… medicines for MS patients, and strong painkillers such as Fentanyl.”



Trump, who is at the hands of Netanyahu like a puppet, wrote on Truth Social on April 4 threatening to destroy Iran’s energy infrastructure, including power plants, if it “does not make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait” within 48 hours. He threatened to create a “hell” in Iran if it does not surrender to his bullying.

Since the 48-hour deadline was declared people are living in more panic. They don’t know what is awaiting their children and their life as a whole.

The U.S.-Israel illegal aggression on Iran during the negotiations, the U.S. tragic strike on a primarily school in southern Iran, the sinking of an unarmed Iranian frigate in the Indian Ocean with about 170 service members onboard, its repeated ultimatums to strike Iran’s power plants coupled with Israel’s attacks on health centers, residential houses, water plants and critical infrastructure, particularly the Pasteur Institute and the Tofigh pharmaceutical company, have made both Trump and Netanyahu look like a duplicitous and murderous pair.

It is because of these acts that more than 100 U.S.-based international law experts have signed an open letter condemning U.S. and Israeli military strikes on Iran as a violation of the United Nations Charter and potentially amounting to “war crimes”.

The letter, published on Thursday, also said the conduct of U.S. forces and statements by senior U.S. officials “raise serious concerns about violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law”.

The scholars warned that the U.S.-Israeli campaign was launched without UN Security Council authorization and without credible evidence of an imminent Iranian threat.

“Force against another state is only permitted in self-defense against an actual or imminent armed attack or where authorized by the UN Security Council. The Security Council did not authorize the attack. Iran did not attack Israel or the United States,” the letter said.

The experts’ concerns fall into four areas: the legality of the decision to go to war; the conduct of hostilities; threatening rhetoric from senior officials; and what they describe as the dismantling of civilian protection structures inside the U.S. government under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s “gloves off” approach to warfare.

Now, Netanyahu who calls Iranians “brilliant” and Donald Trump describes them as “absolutely amazing people” are ruining their country and even don’t spare their UNESCO World Heritage sites.



