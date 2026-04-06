Support packages being designed for entrepreneurs in free zones

TEHRAN- The secretary of the Iranian Free Zones High Council, emphasizing support for entrepreneurs amid war conditions, has stressed the design and formulation of support packages for them in free zones.

Reza Masrour made the remarks in a meeting of the Free Trade and Special Economic Zones High Council, which was held to review the implementation of national missions in these zones.

During the meeting, Masrour, highlighting the need to provide adequate services to the people and entrepreneurs in free zones, stated: "Following the recent attacks by the United States and Israel against our country, the issue of accelerating the provision of legal facilities, especially for entrepreneurs, has been communicated to the free zones organizations."

He added: "According to this directive, the boards of directors of commercial-industrial free zones organizations, within the framework of the powers provided for in laws and regulations—including articles of association and by-laws—shall take the necessary actions to assist in determining and collecting duties, such as entry fees, issuance and renewal of construction permits, and other similar cases. Additionally, applying the maximum legal period for the installment payment of debts owed by entrepreneurs and supporting the import of essential goods needed by the country are also on the agenda."

Masrour clarified: "These measures are being taken with the aim of facilitating business conditions, supporting producers and traders, and strengthening the economic capacity of the country's free trade and special economic zones, so that entrepreneurs can continue their activities with greater peace of mind and efficiency under the current circumstances."

The establishment of free trade zones (FTZs) in Iran dates back to the Iranian calendar year 1368 (March 1989 - March 1990) following the fall in the country’s oil income in the preceding year which prompted the government to promote non-oil exports.

The first two free trade zones of Iran were established in the south of the country. The first one was Kish Free Trade Zone established in 1368 on Kish Island in the Persian Gulf and the second one was Qeshm Free Trade Zone established the year after on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Some five other free trade zones have been also established in the country since then, including Chabahar in southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province, Arvand in southwestern Khuzestan Province, Anzali in northern Gilan Province, Aras in East-Azarbaijan Province and Maku in West-Azarbaijan Province, both in the northwest of the country.

The development of existing free trade zones and the establishment of new FTZs has become one of the major economic approaches of the Iranian government.

The Free Zones High Council's proactive formulation of support packages underscores a strategic commitment to shielding entrepreneurs from external shocks. By easing financial burdens, facilitating debt installments, and streamlining duties, these measures aim to transform free zones into resilient economic sanctuaries. As war-driven pressures mount, such targeted interventions are essential not only for sustaining business continuity but also for preserving Iran's broader economic stability and trade capacity.