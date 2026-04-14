Iran’s culture minister warns of Trump’s arrogance following insult to Pope

TEHRAN- Iran’s Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance, Seyyed Abbas Salehi, has issued a critique of US President Donald Trump’s escalating rhetoric and self-deifying social media presence, characterizing the American leader’s behavior as a modern manifestation of the "Pharaoh complex" that historically signals the imminent downfall of tyrants.

In a post shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, Salehi highlighted what he described as an alarming and delusional progression in Trump’s public persona. The minister’s remarks were prompted by a series of provocative social media posts by the US President following his recent verbal assault on the leader of the Catholic Church.

"Trump posted this image after attacking the Pope!" Salehi wrote, referring to a controversial visual shared by Trump. "President Trump became King Trump, and now he sees himself as Christ Trump. It seems he is not far from claiming divinity! And this is the end of the road for Pharaohs."

The Culture Minister’s reference to "Pharaohs" draws upon a profound historical and Quranic metaphor. In Islamic thought, the figure of the Pharaoh represents the pinnacle of human arrogance—a ruler who, blinded by absolute power, eventually declares himself a god, only to be met with total destruction. By invoking this image, Salehi suggested that Trump’s shift from a political figure to a self-styled Messiah reflects a dangerous detachment from reality often seen in the final, desperate stages of despotic regimes.

Pope Leo XIV recently issued a stern moral condemnation of the ongoing US-led and Israeli-backed military aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Pontiff, in a widely circulated message, described the threats to "wipe out Iranian civilization" as "truly unacceptable" and a violation of the most basic tenets of international law and human morality.

In a characteristic display of defiance, Trump lashed out at the spiritual leader of 1.3 billion Catholics. During a televised address and subsequent social media flurry, Trump asserted that he was "not a fan" of the Pope, labeling him as "weak" and "out of touch" with the realities of modern security. The confrontation reached a new level of controversy when Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself depicted in biblical robes, performing what appeared to be miraculous acts of healing, effectively positioning himself as Jesus Christ.

By attempting to co-opt the image of Jesus Christ, who is revered in Islam as a great prophet and a symbol of peace, Trump has offended a global audience that spans multiple faiths.

Earlier, President Masoud Pezeshkian also voiced his strong disapproval, stating that the desecration of religious symbols and the insult to the Pope are affronts to all "free-thinking people" regardless of their creed. The President noted that such behavior only serves to further isolate the United States on the global stage, alienating even its traditional allies in the Christian world.

As the US continues its aggressive posture against Iran, the rhetoric from Washington has increasingly taken on a messianic and apocalyptic tone. Analysts warn that when a political leader begins to demand not just political loyalty but spiritual veneration, the mechanisms of rational diplomacy begin to fail.

Minister Salehi’s warning that this path represents "the end of the road" serves as a reminder that throughout history, the more a ruler attempts to elevate himself above the human condition, the more certain his eventual collapse becomes. For now, the international community watches with growing unease as the gap between the White House’s "divine" self-image and its geopolitical reality continues to widen.

Following the coordinated US- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The tragedy extended beyond political leadership to civilian infrastructure. In one of the most devastating attacks, Shajareh Tayyebah elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, was struck, resulting in the martyrdom of 168 children and 95 injuries. These strikes destroyed numerous homes while directly targeting cultural and educational centers.

These attacks caused irreparable damage to residential and cultural areas across Iran. Many schools, theaters, libraries, and cultural institutions were either completely destroyed or heavily damaged. Iranian families in cities like Minab, Tehran, Isfahan, Hamedan, Tabriz and other regions have faced the devastation of home destruction and the loss of loved ones. Despite this, the spirit of resistance and resilience among the Iranian people has been strengthened. The ongoing efforts to rebuild and preserve the country's cultural heritage continue.

SAB/